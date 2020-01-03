PHOENIX — The Knicks had to wait to the last minute to be sure that they had Elfrid Payton in place to keep their starting lineup intact, but they had no intention of making a change at center, choosing to continue to keep Mitchell Robinson with the second unit.

Robinson had the best offensive performance of his young career Wednesday with an 11-for-11 shooting night against the Portland Trail Blazers. But the Knicks are sticking with Taj Gibson as the starting center. Robinson is playing more minutes per game — 22.7 — than Gibson, who is averaging just 15.8.

“It’s working for us right now,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “We have a good flow and good rhythm with it. Those units that play together are effective. Until there’s a time we think we need to make a change, we’ll keep growing with what we’re doing.”

“I feel comfortable coming off the bench,” Robinson said. “I feel like I can get in the game better than starting. I can get right into it. I can come off the bench. I came off the bench 11-for-11. You know what I mean? Keep doing what I’m doing. It’s working for me. I ain’t mad about it.”

Opportunities limited

With Reggie Bullock making his Knicks debut Wednesday, the playing time for guard Allonzo Trier could be even more limited. But Miller insisted that he has not knocked him out of the rotation.

“I see when he’s been out there, he’s been really productive and has helped every time he’s out there,” Miller said. “It’s been positive, in my opinion. He’s trying to make the play in front of him. I think he’s seeing the game, seeing the defense and taking what’s there.”

But Miller said that even if minutes are hard to find, he doesn’t anticipate pushing Trier to the G League to get playing time.

“Not at this point,” he said. “At Washington, fourth quarter, he has not played at that point. We needed him and we put him out there for six minutes. He’s a guy you can plug in because he’s always ready, bringing something to the table.”

Smith remains sidelined

Dennis Smith Jr. participated in the Knicks morning shootaround Friday, but said he he was still working his way back from the oblique strain that had sidelined him for the previous three games.

“I’m making progress,” Smith said. “That’s what’s important. Just starting (to get better). We’re just being cautious with it, don’t want to re-aggravate it.”