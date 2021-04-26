When the Knicks and Suns took the court at Madison Square Garden Monday night it not only presented a test for the Knicks status as the NBA’s hottest team with a nine-game winning streak, but a showcase for the Suns, who have risen to the second-best record in the NBA.

But it wasn’t just about this night. The two teams are linked in a number of ways — from the decision years ago by the Knicks to pass on Mikal Bridges and opt for Kevin Knox to the head coaches, Monty Williams and Tom Thibodeau, competing as front-runners for Coach of the Year honors. And then there is the one other little detail, which Thibodeau was happy to point out when asked what the difference was for the Suns and Williams this season.

"Probably Chris Paul," Thibodeau said. "You add the foundation and then you put a player like Chris into the mix."

And there is that other link for these two franchises. Paul was on the market in the offseason, a difference-making point guard who the Oklahoma City Thunder were looking to unload. They were kick-starting a rebuild and had little use for a 35-year-old point guard with two years and $85 million left on his contract.

The Knicks, coming off a 21-45 season, with a new coaching staff and maybe most important, a new team president in Leon Rose, were in dire need of a floor general. They were interested, but that had to work both ways.

"I've watched him a long time so you always think when that time of the year comes, you look at all the possibilities and you think about who could fit your team," Thibodeau said. "And it has to work both ways. The type of player that he is, we knew he'd look around. You also look at the window, look at where he is age-wise and what he was looking for. We knew he would have a lot of options. I'm happy with the guys we've got, I'm sure he's happy with the decision he made."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So, Thibodeau was asked, if the Knicks had interest, does that mean Paul didn’t have interest in the Knicks?

"Well, I don't think he liked the president here," Thibodeau said, before breaking into a smile and added, "Obviously, I'm just kidding when I say that. Leon represented him for a long time."

Part of the decision to hand the reins to Rose in the front office after a career spent as an agent was his relationships with players like Paul.

"A player like that, you look at where he is at what stage he’s at in his career," Thibodeau said. "He's looking at what he feels would be the best fit for him. And he's earned that over an incredible career. So you'd have to ask him what came down to his decision. But he's a very bright, thoughtful guy. He's going to think things through."

Maybe he would have thought differently if the Knicks had already shown some of the work that they have put in under Thibodeau this year. It's a point that the front office certainly is hopeful of, changing the perception of players to want to join in what they are building.

While Williams and Thibodeau are friends, having worked together on Team USA, and Thibodeau has high praise for the job he’s done in Phoenix, Thibodeau’s own players are not shy about where they would place their vote in the Coach of the Year balloting.

RJ Barrett, who said a few days ago, "He better be in the running," explained his thoughts Monday.

"I think Thibs has done a great job," Barrett said. "For us to have really the same starting lineup, a lot of the same players, and completely turn it around like we have this year, it’s really a credit to Thibs, his staff, guys getting better. I think to have the same group that we did last year to come and do this now, I feel like you got to give it to Thibs."