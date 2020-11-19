It took more than eight months from the day he was named as Knicks president for Leon Rose to make his first personnel moves, but he wasted little time once he started, reshaping the roster drastically in a 24-hour flurry.

After drafting Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley on Wednesday night, the Knicks signed Seton Hall’s explosive Myles Powell and invited him to training camp. And then as soon as the window was opened to pick up or reject team options, Rose brought a machete to the Knicks’ roster.

The Knicks waived Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington and Taj Gibson, who had partial guarantees on their contracts.

The Knicks did not pick up the team options for Bobby Portis and Theo Pinson and also waived Kenny Wooten, who had a two-way contract.

The Knicks also did not make a qualifying offer to Damyean Dotson, which allows him to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

However, the Knicks will bring back Reggie Bullock with a one-year, $4.2 million contract, which had a $1 million guarantee.

They can still bring back the players who were waived on lesser contracts, but the moves provided the Knicks' front office with more cap space and flexibility as free agency begins Friday evening and the trade market already has begun.

The moves were not surprising as Payton, Ellington, Gibson, Portis and Bullock were signed last year, along with Marcus Morris, after the team came up empty in an effort to chase stars with their cap space, instead opting to pay these players well for a season with the flexibility to get out of after last season.

The 6-2 Powell was the only player immediately brought in after the draft. He went undrafted despite being named The Jerry West Award winner as the best shooting guard in the NCAA as well as being the Big East Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-America selection. He was a finalist for NCAA Player of the Year honors — which went to Toppin.