Obi Toppin went from his place on the podium for his All-Star Weekend interview to signing basketballs, getting a greeting from Luka Doncic to an itinerary of appearances Saturday. This was all leading up to his showcase event, a place in the Slam Dunk Competition.

For Toppin it marked the second straight season he has participated in the event, soaking in the atmosphere of the weekend, a chance to feel like a star in the league. But for Toppin, the wait goes on for when he will be noticed for what happens on his play in games rather than high-flying antics

Still, while the rest of the Knicks scattered to their homes or sunny locales, Toppin was in Cleveland, the lone representative for the organization at the All-Star Weekend. There were no Knicks players close to earning an All-Star berth for Sunday’s game and perhaps alarmingly, no Knicks chosen for Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge.

Toppin was competing with Houston’s rookie guard Jalen Green, Orlando’s second-year guard Cole Anthony and Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

"Man, got to represent New York well," Toppin said. "Come out with this stuff and just have fun."

Fun has been hard to come by for Toppin this season, but at least after trudging through the snow in Cleveland he had a chance to showcase what has been his highlight. Like in his rookie season when he finished second to Anfernee Simons, the slam dunk competition provides a throwback to his childhood when he would watch his father, Obadiah Toppin, a New York playground legend known as Dunkers Delight. And like last season, it is his own personal highlight.

"I got some really good dunks," Toppin said in the morning. "I got some dunks that never been done before in the dunk contest, so just got to wait and see.

"You just watch what everybody's done and you just try to go outside the box and just create your own style, your own rules and that's what practice is for. We had enough time to practice dunks and I feel like I got my dunks down pat now. So just going out there, have fun and get these dunks."

Dunks have been the highlight of the season for Toppin again, twice going between his legs and windmilling in dunks in game. But that has been about the only part of his game that he can find solace.

As a rookie, even with age and experience that most of the lottery picks didn’t have, Toppin found himself on a learning curve, trying to find his way onto the floor while the team pushed toward a playoff berth. With Julius Randle ahead of him on an All-NBA season, Toppin played just 11 minutes per game. He has upped that this season to 15 minutes, but it hasn’t been a steady path forward.

Over the last 10 games before the All-Star break, Topping averaged just 11.7 minutes per game. And while his flights to the rim to finish lobs with highlight reel dunks may draw gasps from the Madison Square Garden crowds that plead with chants for more time from Toppin, the reality is that nearly half of his field goal attempts come from beyond the arc and over those last 10 games he’s shooting 15% on threes.

HIs game likely has been harmed by the absence of Derrick Rose on the second unit, a common trait for everyone off the bench. But he has not taken the step forward that the Knicks had hoped to see in year two.

"Those guys really complement each other well," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday. "You get a speed game, you get multiple ballhandlers, you can play the dribble handoff game into the pick and roll. You can play downhill. So that group had really good chemistry together."

Toppin remains a fan favorite in New York. And perhaps with the team struggling, the playoffs increasingly more difficult to imagine, and just 23 games, left the opportunities will increase for the young players. Toppin has not complained about his role, but he has taken note of the cries from fans. "I’m not really a social media guy," he said. "I’m not on social media a lot, but Thibs, the coaching staff, they’re great at what they do. So I trust them as well as all the other players on our team. We trust the coaches and whatever decisions they have for us we’ve got to live with it."