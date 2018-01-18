TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 29° Good Evening
Clear 29° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Kristaps Porzingis not voted as starter for NBA All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid were voted as the starters for the Eastern Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks was not voted

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks was not voted to be a starter in the All-Star Game. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It will be Team LeBron versus Team Steph again, but this time in the All-Star Game.

Cleveland’s LeBron James and Golden State’s Steph Curry were the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences in All-Star balloting. As captains, they will draft the rosters for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

James’ Cavaliers and Curry’s Warriors met in the NBA Finals the past three years.

The All-Star starters, as voted by the fans, players and a panel of media, were announced Thursday, and Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t among them. The starters selected from the East are Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The starters from the Western Conference are Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Porzingis finished fourth in frontcourt voting in the East. The top three finishers are starters. Interestingly, Embiid received more votes from the fans and media, but Porzingis received more from the players.

Porzingis still has a good chance of making the team as a reserve. He is averaging career highs in points (23.6) and blocks (2.4) along with 6.9 rebounds. The coaches vote for the reserves, which will be announced Tuesday.

Fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and players (25 percent) voted on the starters.

After all 24 players are selected, James and Curry will select the teams under this new format, which replaces the traditional East-West matchup. James, as the top overall vote-getter, will get the first pick. The draft will not be televised.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets looks Nets’ Russell set to return Friday vs. Heat
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on Aug. 9, Gonzalez plans to be primary first baseman for Mets
Jeff Hornacek wants the Knicks to play with Hornacek demands better effort from the start
New York Yankees CC Sabathia closes out the Sabathia likes Yanks being ‘hated team’ again
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis looks to shoot against Grizzlies hand Knicks another road loss
Quincy Acy of the Nets reacts during the Nets come up empty vs. Spurs as rally runs out of gas