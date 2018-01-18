It will be Team LeBron versus Team Steph again, but this time in the All-Star Game.

Cleveland’s LeBron James and Golden State’s Steph Curry were the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences in All-Star balloting. As captains, they will draft the rosters for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

James’ Cavaliers and Curry’s Warriors met in the NBA Finals the past three years.

The All-Star starters, as voted by the fans, players and a panel of media, were announced Thursday, and Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t among them. The starters selected from the East are Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The starters from the Western Conference are Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Porzingis finished fourth in frontcourt voting in the East. The top three finishers are starters. Interestingly, Embiid received more votes from the fans and media, but Porzingis received more from the players.

Porzingis still has a good chance of making the team as a reserve. He is averaging career highs in points (23.6) and blocks (2.4) along with 6.9 rebounds. The coaches vote for the reserves, which will be announced Tuesday.

Fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and players (25 percent) voted on the starters.

After all 24 players are selected, James and Curry will select the teams under this new format, which replaces the traditional East-West matchup. James, as the top overall vote-getter, will get the first pick. The draft will not be televised.