Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau admitted concern as two NBA teams already have had COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities, with the Portland Trail Blazers temporarily shutting down and the Toronto Raptors opting to just exercise caution after contact tracing did not reveal more than the original three positive tests. That doesn’t even bring into the picture James Harden not showing up for the Rockets while flouting league protocols.

"Very concerned because it’s serious," Thibodeau said. "I think it’s important for us to follow all the protocols. I mentioned yesterday Dr. [Lisa] Callahan and [trainer] Roger Hinds, they’ve really been diligent with us. I think that’s critical. Obviously what’s going on in the country is very concerning."

Family ties

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has a long history with Knicks president Leon Rose and William Wesley, the executive who came along with Rose to the Knicks. But even though Wesley has been close to Kidd-Gilchrist's family since the latter was at St. Patrick’s High School in New Jersey, he wasn’t willing to talk about it.

Asked how much Wesley, who is an executive vice president and senior advisor, had to do with his decision to sign with the Knicks, Kidd-Gilchrist said, "None. We always kept things separate from on the court. But I’ve known him a long time."

Asked how he thought Wesley would do in this new role, Kidd-Gilchrist said, "You have to ask him that question first of all. I think that he’s part of the organization and I believe in everybody from top to bottom."

New role

Kidd-Gilchrist is just 27 years old but on the young Knicks he sees himself as an elder statesman, noting that he is telling players the importance of following protocols to avoid COVID-19. But Thibodeau thinks that he can contribute in many ways.

"Michael’s been around, he’s got a lot of different experiences," he said. "I think the challenge for him is the way our league has changed, he has to find a way to fit in. The one thing that he’s always been, he’s always been a great competitor. Hopefully, he can add to the group, his experiences being a veteran, working hard. And he’s done that for us."