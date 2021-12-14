TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Quentin Grimes is Knicks' third player in COVID-19 protocol

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) drives

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. The Bucks beat the Knicks 112-97. Credit: Brad Penner

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The Knicks took another hit Tuesday morning with a third player lost to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Quentin Grimes, who got his first career start Sunday when the Knicks were shorthanded already and responded with a 27-point performance, was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He joins Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett in protocols.

The team did not disclose when he tested positive or his symptoms. But a vaccinated player can be in protocols for either a positive test or an inconclusive test. If positive, a player can discontinue isolation and rejoin his team after either 10 days from the date of his first positive test or after he returns two negative tests taken 24 hours apart — the first is the time-based resolution and the second is the test-based resolution.

Toppin’s status was revealed Saturday and Barrett was announced Sunday morning.

"I've said this all along from the beginning, our medical staff has been on top of it," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday after the first two results were revealed. "They have reminders everywhere. You just can't let your guard down. Sometimes you can do everything possible and it still happens. So that's our reality. We have to deal with it and we have to be ready to play."

Last season, the Knicks had just two players — Derrick Rose and Alec Burks — sidelined by positive tests all season. Frank Ntilikina also was sidelined and quarantined for a close contact. The Knicks' entire team and staff has been vaccinated, although not all players have received the booster yet.

Grimes started in place of Barrett on Sunday with Derrick Rose at point guard in place of Burks, who missed the game for the birth of his son. Burks is expected back Tuesday night when the Knicks host Golden State at Madison Square Garden.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche squares
Tuesday's Rangers-Avalanche game exclusive to ESPN+
New York Giants general manager George Young on
Giants must find GM who can be next Young
Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants makes
Golladay remains a relative non-factor in Giants' offense
Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets against
Jets'  Williams fights through shoulder injury
Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets
Jets' Wilson to get 'learning experience' against Dolphins
Giants head coach Joe Judge during the first
Judge continues to preach patience as Giants falter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?