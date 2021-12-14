The Knicks took another hit Tuesday morning with a third player lost to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Quentin Grimes, who got his first career start Sunday when the Knicks were shorthanded already and responded with a 27-point performance, was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He joins Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett in protocols.

The team did not disclose when he tested positive or his symptoms. But a vaccinated player can be in protocols for either a positive test or an inconclusive test. If positive, a player can discontinue isolation and rejoin his team after either 10 days from the date of his first positive test or after he returns two negative tests taken 24 hours apart — the first is the time-based resolution and the second is the test-based resolution.

Toppin’s status was revealed Saturday and Barrett was announced Sunday morning.

"I've said this all along from the beginning, our medical staff has been on top of it," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday after the first two results were revealed. "They have reminders everywhere. You just can't let your guard down. Sometimes you can do everything possible and it still happens. So that's our reality. We have to deal with it and we have to be ready to play."

Last season, the Knicks had just two players — Derrick Rose and Alec Burks — sidelined by positive tests all season. Frank Ntilikina also was sidelined and quarantined for a close contact. The Knicks' entire team and staff has been vaccinated, although not all players have received the booster yet.

Grimes started in place of Barrett on Sunday with Derrick Rose at point guard in place of Burks, who missed the game for the birth of his son. Burks is expected back Tuesday night when the Knicks host Golden State at Madison Square Garden.