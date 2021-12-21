The Knicks entered Tuesday night’s game against the Pistons at Madison Square Garden with six players – Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox – in the league's health and safety protocols.

At least 70 players league-wide were in the protocols Tuesday night. The uptick in COVID-19 cases has led to seven postponed games so far this month and forced the league to draw up new rules so that undermanned teams can sign replacement players.

The missing teammates not only impact players physically as the healthy players have to put in extra time, but also it impacts them emotionally as many have to worry about not only catching the virus themselves but bringing it back to their families.

Though the Knicks players are all vaccinated, children under the age of five cannot be vaccinated and many of the players have young kids at home. At least three Knicks, including Julius Randle, have babies who have been born since the start of training camp.

This means taking extra precautions both at work and at home.

"Yeah, it’s definitely something I try to be cautious of," Randle said. "When I’m at home and around my son, I try to be cautious of how I’m interacting with him and touching him and all that different type of stuff. It’s tough.

"My mom was just in town. She’s diabetic. She left right before all this happened. I was talking to her yesterday and I’m glad she’s back home and safe. It’s definitely in the back of my mind when you’re at home and interacting with family members for sure."

On Monday, the Knicks had just 10 players available for practice.

"You got only 10 guys, so the video guys are looking good," Thibodeau said on Monday. "But I think the whole league, everyone is dealing with the same thing.

"You just take it day by day. Come in, work, concentrate, get ready. The same thing goes into winning. Whoever you have, you can’t be [in the NBA] without being a great player. Everyone is capable. It’s get in there and get the job done."

Ninety-five percent of the league is vaccinated. Thibodeau said as the numbers of those in protocol rise, he notices players being more and more cautious.

"I think so," he said. "Just being aware of what’s going on right now. You want to take every precaution. You want to play it safe. Safety has to come first. These guys, you can’t overlook that they have families. They have things they are concerned about as well. I think we are all in the same boat."

Still, with so many teammates out, there is a different, more somber vibe about the team.

"We’re taking all the precautions necessary and wearing a mask and different types of stuff," Randle said. "But it’s tough. It’s different when you get on the plane and the people you’re normally sitting by aren’t there. So yeah, it’s a little weird.

"But it’s the league right now. It’s the world."