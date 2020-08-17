TODAY'S PAPER
Odds for winning the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum gets ready to announce the order of the picks during the NBA draft lottery on May 14, 2019, in Chicago.  Credit: AP/Nuccio DiNuzzo

This year's NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Below are the odds for the 14 teams to win the lottery ahead of the Oct. 16 NBA Draft.

A drawing will determine the first four picks in NBA Draft, and the remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records from the regular season as of games played through March 11.

Team, Record, Win%, Lottery Odds

Golden State, 15-50, .231, 14.0%

Cleveland, 19-46, .292, 14.0%

Minnesota, 19-45, .297, 14.0%

Atlanta, 20-47, .299, 12.5%

Detroit, 20-46, .303, 10.5%

New York, 21-45, .318, 9.0%

Chicago, 22-43, .338, 7.5%

Charlotte, 23-42, .354, 6.0%

Washington, 24-40, .375, 4.5%

Phoenix, 26-39, .400, 3.0%

San Antonio, 27-36, .429, 2.0%

Sacramento, 28-36, .438, 1.3%

New Orleans, 28-36, .438, 1.2%

Memphis, 32-33, .492, 0.5%

By Newsday.com

