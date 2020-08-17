This year's NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Below are the odds for the 14 teams to win the lottery ahead of the Oct. 16 NBA Draft.

A drawing will determine the first four picks in NBA Draft, and the remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records from the regular season as of games played through March 11.

Team, Record, Win%, Lottery Odds

Golden State, 15-50, .231, 14.0%

Cleveland, 19-46, .292, 14.0%

Minnesota, 19-45, .297, 14.0%

Atlanta, 20-47, .299, 12.5%

Detroit, 20-46, .303, 10.5%

New York, 21-45, .318, 9.0%

Chicago, 22-43, .338, 7.5%

Charlotte, 23-42, .354, 6.0%

Washington, 24-40, .375, 4.5%

Phoenix, 26-39, .400, 3.0%

San Antonio, 27-36, .429, 2.0%

Sacramento, 28-36, .438, 1.3%

New Orleans, 28-36, .438, 1.2%

Memphis, 32-33, .492, 0.5%