1. Mikal Bridges

The Villanova junior forward would be the safe pick and would check a number of boxes for the Knicks. Bridges is a mature, hard-working, versatile player who can shoot from deep and guard multiple positions.

2. Kevin Knox

The Kentucky freshman forward would be riskier but he could be worth the wait. Knox, 18, has great potential and upside. A skilled scorer with a good mid-range game, but he needs to improve his three-point shooting and defense.

3. Wendell Carter Jr.

The Knicks would take the Duke power forward if he drops. He plays inside and would complement jump-shooting Kristaps Porzingis. They need a long-term answer alongside Porzingis since Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn can opt out and may not be Knicks beyond next season.