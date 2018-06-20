TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Draft: Three players the Knicks could take at No. 9

In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
1. Mikal Bridges

The Villanova junior forward would be the safe pick and would check a number of boxes for the Knicks. Bridges is a mature, hard-working, versatile player who can shoot from deep and guard multiple positions.

2. Kevin Knox

The Kentucky freshman forward would be riskier but he could be worth the wait. Knox, 18, has great potential and upside. A skilled scorer with a good mid-range game, but he needs to improve his three-point shooting and defense.

3. Wendell Carter Jr.

The Knicks would take the Duke power forward if he drops. He plays inside and would complement jump-shooting Kristaps Porzingis. They need a long-term answer alongside Porzingis since Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn can opt out and may not be Knicks beyond next season.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

