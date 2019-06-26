With the free agent market opening Sunday the Knicks have approximately $70 million in salary cap space available, an enviable position that the franchise worked to put in place. Now, the hard part is getting someone to take their money.

The Knicks are long shots for the services of the top tier free agents but will chase them starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, hoping for meetings to sell the stars on their rebuilding plan. Each day this week we will look at one of those targets and detail how they would fit and why they would — or wouldn’t — come to Madison Square Garden.

KAWHI LEONARD

Upside: Even before he led the Raptors to the NBA championship this season, Kawhi Leonard had put himself into the mix as the best two-way player in the league. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, a five-time All-Defensive Team member and a three-time All-NBA member. But yes, he spent the year on a load management schedule and still managed to play 34 minutes per game in the 60 games he played in the regular season. And when the playoffs began and Toronto really needed him, he played in all 24 games and was on the floor for 39.1 minutes per game. He has hit big shots - the biggest shot in Raptors history to get them past the Sixers in the playoffs - and done it, like everything else, with barely a change of expression.

Downside: There is very little to critique with Leonard, a player who has been low maintenance for nearly his entire career…except that one season in San Antonio. Leonard, whose most famous quote is simply his bizarre laugh, had never caused a ripple of grief for the Spurs and then in the 2017-18 season as he worked his way to rehabilitate from a quadriceps injury, playing just nine games, he absorbed slings and arrows from the organization and even teammates. He then made it clear he wasn’t signing again there and wanted out, preferring to land in Los Angeles, where he grew up and still considers home.

Why the Knicks should sign him: Consider the free-agent market for stars the Knicks believed they were entering a few months ago with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining up at Madison Square Garden to lead the team to glory days that hadn’t been seen in decades for the franchise. Now, Durant is a medical mystery, lost for at least next season and uncertain of his status for the remaining three years of what would be a four-year, $164 million contract, Irving has quickly worn out a welcome in Boston and Leonard’s value has skyrocketed as he has proven capable of lifting a team to a title. The Raptors certainly were closer to that ring before he arrived than the Knicks would be, but he stepped into a difficult situation, replacing a franchise cornerstone in Toronto, and flourished, winning over his new teammates even as he spent a lot of time on the sidelines during the regular season.

Why the Knicks should not sign him: There are no good reasons. The reality, however, is that even though the Knicks expect to make a hard push for Leonard and meet with him quickly when free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern, they find themselves at best third in line for his services. The real competition is expected to be between the Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks do have a connection with his uncle, Dennis Robertson, who serves as an advisor to him through Robertson’s relationship with Knicks president Steve Mills, and he did rehabilitate in New York during the 2017-18 season. Even if they are third in line, they do believe they are in the mix.

KYRIE IRVING

Upside: Irving has a championship ring from his time in Cleveland and is already a star — on the court and even in movies. The Knicks haven’t had a point guard this good since Walt Frazier, a player who is an All-NBA talent with arguably the best handle in NBA history. He is a six-time All-Star who was named second team All-NBA this season while leading the Celtics with 23.8 points per game. He flourished in a secondary role on the Cavaliers behind LeBron James and is certainly talented enough to be the first option.

Downside: You mean besides the flat earth story? Irving’s rep as a player is certainly intact, but his reputation as a teammate didn’t exactly flourish in Boston. It’s as simple as looking at where the Celtics were in the 2017-18 season, heading to the Eastern Conference Finals without him as he was sidelined with an infection in his knee — the result of a 2015 fractured kneecap and two screws inserted in the knee. Then with the return of Irving this season, along with Gordon Hayward back after missing the entire 2017-18 season with a broken leg, the Celtics were eyeing a championship. Instead it was a season mired in controversy, one that began with Irving declaring to the fans that he was intending on spending the rest of his career in Boston and ended with both sides seeming happy to run away from each other.

Why the Knicks should sign him: Here’s the end all before we get to the reasons that Irving could help — he could attract Kevin Durant to a team with two max slots. The two reportedly are interested in pairing up. The Knicks would love to have Durant, even if it means he’s out of action this season, and the Knicks will be all in on whatever makes that happen. Beyond that though, the Knicks have started to accumulate young players that they believe can be part of the rebuild. Unlike Boston where Irving’s arrival and insistence on serving as leader of a team that was pretty good without him, the Knicks are a blank slate and RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson have no clout to resist any of his mentorship. He’d be the best player, the most accomplished player and unchallenged leader.

Why the Knicks should not sign him: First, they may not get the opportunity. Even as his arrival in New York now seems a fait accompli, Madison Square Garden seems like a longf shot behind Brooklyn and Barclays Center. No one could blame him — the Nets were a playoff team last season and while the Knicks want to preach player development, the Nets already have proved to be capable of it. But that culture is an issue with the Knicks. What if Kyrie wasn’t just unhappy serving as LeBron James’ sidekick in Cleveland and unhappy in the locker room in Boston with a coach who everyone seemed to like and respect before he arrive? What if he derails the Knicks plans before they even start? And the injuries — let’s just say he does recruit Durant and you’ve got Durant out for a season and a player in Irving who has a history of injuries, some freak accidents and enough that you’d be worried that your cap space for the next four years would be tied up in players who spend more time in ice baths than on the court.