NBA players who could get max deals in free agency this summer
As a result of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Knicks have set themselves up to have as much as $74 million in cap space this summer -- enough to sign two max contracts.
The Knicks freed up a bunch of cap space on Thursday when they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks. With newcomers DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews on expiring contracts and by attaching the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in the deal, the Knicks have set themselves up to have as much as $74 million in cap space this summer -- enough to sign two max contracts.
Here are some of the players available this summer that could garner a max contract (all stats as of Jan. 31):
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics, guard
2018-19 stats: 23.7 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (43 games)
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets, guard
2018-19 stats: 24.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (50 games)
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, forward
2018-19 stats: 27.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals per game (50 games)
DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors, center
2018-19 stats: 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (five games)
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors, guard
2018-19 stats: 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (50 games)
Tobias Harris, Los Angeles Clippers, forward
2018-19 stats: 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (51 games)
Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies, center
2018-19 stats: 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks per game (51 games)
Goran Dragic, Miami Heat, guard
2018-19 stats: 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks per game (14 games)
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks, forward
2018-19 stats: 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks per game (47 games)
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic, center
2018-19 stats: 20.7 points, 12.0 reboudnds. 3.8 assists, 1.2 b;ocks, 1.0 steals per game (50 games)
Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia 76ers, guard/forward
2018-19 stats: 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (39 games)
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors, forward
2018-19 stats: 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (38 games)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.