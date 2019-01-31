TODAY'S PAPER
As a result of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Knicks have set themselves up to have as much as $74 million in cap space this summer -- enough to sign two max contracts.

By Newsday Staff
The Knicks freed up a bunch of cap space on Thursday when they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks. With newcomers DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews on expiring contracts and by attaching the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in the deal, the Knicks have set themselves up to have as much as $74 million in cap space this summer -- enough to sign two max contracts.

Here are some of the players available this summer that could garner a max contract (all stats as of Jan. 31):

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics, guard

2018-19 stats: 23.7 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (43 games)

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets, guard

2018-19 stats: 24.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (50 games)

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, forward

2018-19 stats: 27.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals per game (50 games)

DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors, center

2018-19 stats: 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (five games)

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors, guard

2018-19 stats: 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (50 games)

Tobias Harris, Los Angeles Clippers, forward

2018-19 stats: 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (51 games)

Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies, center

2018-19 stats: 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks per game (51 games)

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat, guard

2018-19 stats: 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks per game (14 games)

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks, forward

2018-19 stats: 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks per game (47 games)

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic, center

2018-19 stats: 20.7 points, 12.0 reboudnds. 3.8 assists, 1.2 b;ocks, 1.0 steals per game (50 games)

Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia 76ers, guard/forward

2018-19 stats: 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.6 blocks per game (39 games)

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors, forward

2018-19 stats: 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.5 blocks per game (38 games)

