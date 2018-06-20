NBA mock draft 2018

1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton

7-1, 250, C, Arizona, Fr.

A physical specimen who is gifted offensively and considered the best center to come out in years. Suns add another major piece to their young core that includes Devin Booker and Josh Jackson.

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III

6-11, 235, F, Duke, Fr.

A strong rebounder and scorer inside, Bagley has big potential. It would be hard to pass on him, but the Kings are a wild card. They could take Michael Porter Jr., Luka Doncic or trade the pick.

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr.

6-11, 236, F-C, Michigan State, Fr.

Doncic and Bagley could be in play here. But Jackson, the son of a former NBA player, would add much-needed defense and an evolving offensive game to new coach Lloyd Pierce’s team.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic

6-7, 220, G, Real Madrid

They could take a big man depending on who falls. But if Doncic is there, Memphis could grab the skilled European playmaking wing as insurance for oft-injured Mike Conley Jr.

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba

7-foot, 225, C, Texas, Fr.

A good rim-runner and shot-blocker, Bamba averaged a double-double and 3.7 rejections — appealing for a team that needs a defensive presence.

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young

6-2, 188, G, Oklahoma, Fr.

The Magic needs a little bit of everything, but its main void is at point guard. The dynamic Young, who led the NCAA in scoring and assists, could infuse some life into the franchise.

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.

6-10, 260, F-C, Duke, Fr.

They get a frontcourt player who complements stretch power forward Lauri Markkanen. Carter plays inside. Similarly, Carter is on the Knicks’ radar because he would fit well with Kristaps Porzingis.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Michael Porter Jr.

6-10, 211, F, Missouri, Fr.

If not for back issues, he wouldn’t drop this far. Porter’s talent is undeniable, and the Cavaliers have to prepare for life after LeBron James. Alabama point guard Collin Sexton is a possibility here also.

9. Knicks: Kevin Knox

6-9, 215, F, Kentucky, Fr.

He’s drawn comparisons to Paul George and Jayson Tatum, and Knox is only 18. The Knicks said they would be patient. They may swing for the fences and take Knox over more ready Mikal Bridges.

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges

6-7, 190, F, Villanova, Jr.

J.J. Redick and Marco Bellinelli are free agents, so the Sixers could use shooting. Bridges, whose mother works for the Sixers, is a shot-maker and top-flight defender and could step in and help this playoff team.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

6-6, 180, G, Kentucky, Fr.

Hornets need insurance with Kemba Walker entering a contract year. Gilgeous-Alexander and Sexton would cover them. Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t expected to go beyond the Clippers at 12 or 13.

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton

6-3, 190, G, Alabama, Fr.

The Clippers would be happy to get Sexton or Gilgeous-Alexander as they continue their search for Chris Paul’s replacement. Sexton has good size, strength, quickness and he defends.

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Lonnie Walker IV

6-5, 204, G, Miami, Fr.

He made some clutch baskets for Miami and showed he can score in a variety of ways. With his size and athletic ability, he could develop into a solid shooting guard.

14. Denver Nuggets: Miles Bridges

6-7, 220, F, Michigan St. Soph.

His versatility could appeal to the Clippers with one of their picks above. If not, the Nuggets would fill a need at small forward and get a tremendous athlete from a very good program.

15. Washington Wizards: Zhaire Smith

6-5, 195, G, Texas Tech, Fr.

Another player rising because of his potential, Smith plays hard and can impact the game defensively with his quick hands and athleticism. He needs to work on his shooting.

16. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Holiday

6-1, 185, G, UCLA, Jr.

After taking Ayton first, the Suns here select someone who will give him the ball. Holiday can play both guard spots and has a good pedigree — his brothers Jrue and Justin play in the NBA.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Williams

6-10, 241, F, Texas A&M, Soph.

Holiday has been linked to the Bucks, but if he’s not there, then Milwaukee could take a shot at the talented and athletic Williams, who has been compared to Houston’s Clint Capela.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown

6-7, 215, G-F, Oregon, Fr.

He’s not Kawhi Leonard’s replacement, but Brown is versatile, works hard and can guard multiple positions. His shot needs work, but he eventually could become a solid two-way wing player.

19. Atlanta Hawks: Jerome Robinson

6-6, 191, G, Boston College, Jr.

With three picks in the first round, the Hawks could make moves. But Robinson is a mature player, proven shooter and scorer and willing defender who could play right away.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo

6-5, 205, G, Villanova, Jr.

The star of the national championship game would provide much-needed shooting and toughness for this playoff team. He could make teams pay for overplaying Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler.

21. Utah Jazz: Keita Bates-Diop

6-7, 235, F, Ohio St., Jr.

He’s coming off a good all-around season in which he showed improved range on his jumper and defensive versatility. His ability to play and guard multiple spots fits the Jazz’s style.

22. Chicago Bulls: Chandler Hutchison

6-7, 197, G, Boise St., Sr.

Hutchison is a polished offensive player who showed marked improvement as a shooter. He moves well with and without the ball, and would give the Bulls depth on the wing.

23. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Huerter

6-7, 190, G, Maryland, Soph.

Having another shooter might have helped them beat the Cavs in the first round. Huerter, who could go earlier, is one of the best shooters in this draft.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Elie Okobo

6-2, 180, G, France

They could try to trade for a veteran to help them now, but Okobo’s ability to score and create shots for himself and his teammates make him attractive.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: De’Anthony Melton

6-4, 200, G, USC, Soph.

Combo guard may have gone higher had he not left USC amid FBI’s investigation into recruiting. Might be worth a gamble for a team expected to chase some big-name free agents this summer.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Dzanan Musa

6-8, 195, G-F, Croatia

He’s considered a top player in Europe and may stay there. The Sixers don’t have many roster spots and want players who can help them now. They could draft-and-stash, if they don’t deal the pick.

27. Boston Celtics: Jacob Evans

6-6, 210, G-F, Cincinnati, Jr.

They could add another versatile wing player in Evans, a strong defender with playmaking abilities and decent three-point shooter.

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen

6-5, 205, G, Duke, Sr.

A hard-nosed, explosive player who is dangerous off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations. He could be in plenty of those if the back-to-back NBA champs pick him.

29. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Okogie

6-4, 213, G, Georgia Tech, Soph.

The Nets are looking for shooting and size. A stretch big man is a possibility. But Okogie’s versatility as a defender and scorer would fit what the Nets are building.

30. Atlanta Hawks: Moritz Wagner

6-11, 245, F-C, Michigan, Jr.

He raised his play in March, helping Michigan win the Big Ten title and reach the national championship game. Wagner is a modern big man with the ability to step out and shoot.