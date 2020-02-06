The Knicks' makeover continued Thursday as they beat the deadline and dealt away Marcus Morris.

Just, hours after agreeing to make Leon Rose the new president of basketball operations, the Knicks completed a three-team deal to send Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Moe Harkless, the Clippers 2020 first-round draft pick, the rights to swap 2021 first-round picks with the Clippers, a second-round pick that the Clippers acquired from the Detroit Pistons and the rights to 2018 Wizards second-round pick Issuf Sanon. a combo guard and native of Ukraine who has yet to play in the NBA.

Morris was the final of seven free agents the Knicks signed this past summer in what they dreamed would change the fortunes of the franchise after a 17-65 season. While he performed to expectations the team did not, prompting a coaching change, a front-office clear-out and now a trade of the team’s most consistent player this season.

Harkless, a Queens product who played at St. John’s University, is, like Morris, on an expiring contract. While he started 38 games for the Clippers this season, he was in place as a salary match for Morris so that the Knicks could begin to cash in assets for the failed free-agent haul of summer.

With Rose finalizing a deal to head up the front office the Knicks had an awkward deadline — keeping Scott Perry as general manager for the time being and leaving him to sort through the deals and make calls even if he was well aware his time in New York is likely coming to an end.

The Knicks made it clear that Morris would be available despite his performance on the court, where he averaged 19.6 points per game and shot a career-high 43.9% from three-point range, as well as his leadership in the locker room. With the season a disaster at 15-36 entering Thursday night’s game against Orlando, the Knicks sought to turn Morris into a future asset — with the possibility of bringing him back to New York as a free agent in the summer.

“I’ve said it since the day I stepped here, I want to be with the Knicks,” Morris said Monday after what he thought could be his final game with the team. “It’s not my call. We’re getting to the deadline. Me personally, I love being here and I want to continue to be here.”

When the deadline passed Thursday, he tweeted, “Thank You NewYork! Nothing but love on this side!” He followed that with “They gotta dog in Hollyhood @LAClippers let’s gets it.”

The Knicks had engaged a number of contending teams in the days leading up to the deadline on potential trades for Morris, including the Lakers and Heat. But the Heat dealt for Andre Iguodala Wednesday, taking them out of the running. And the Lakers reportedly bowed out Thursday afternoon, refusing to include Kyle Kuzma in a deal, which was the Knicks' asking price.

"Marcus has been outstanding,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said Wednesday. “Marcus has — in a lot of ways — a career year. I’ve enjoyed coaching Marcus every day.

“He’s been unbelievable in the locker room. His voice has been such a benefit for our young guys. He’s been through the battles of the NBA and knows how to handle it. His approach has been so good.”

With the Knicks he was the leading scorer, pairing with Julius Randle as the top two options offensively. But for a Clippers squad that already is a title contender, Morris is a luxury, a weapon to complement Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Also, for a team that has gone over the salary cap to make the deals they did last summer, the Clippers now get the non-Bird exception to sign Morris back in the summer — a clause that will allow them to offer him a contract starting at $18 million.

The biggest surprise for the Knicks at the deadline wasn’t that they sent away Morris, but that they could not find a taker for any of their other veterans. The team had listened to offers on Randle and Bobby Portis and sought to move Wayne Ellington or Reggie Bullock, as well as second-year guard Allonzo Trier.