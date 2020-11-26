After series of moves, Knicks are $8M below salary cap floor

The Knicks sent out a flurry of press releases Wednesday, catching up with some of the already-reported moves - signing Nerlens Noel, making official a two-way contract for Jared Harper and filling out the coaching staff. The pre-holiday busy work helped prepare them for training camp next week.

But it was what wasn’t announced and not yet complete that remains a mystery for the Knicks. While Leon Rose’s first series of personnel moves as team president has managed to maintain cap flexibility and avoided any troublesome deals, they also have done little to put together a roster that looks ready to compete this season.

The Knicks may not be done though. The team remains approximately $18 million under the salary cap and also $8 million below the salary cap floor. While the Knicks don’t have to reach that floor until the end of the season, at some point the front office will be hoping to turn that space into talent.

Rose and his staff have already avoided the asking price for Russell Westbrook as the Houston Rockets have made him available in a trade. But Houston has been seeking young talent back as well as unloading the three-years and $133 million left on Westbrook’s contract. The Knicks didn’t bite on Chris Paul when the Oklahoma City Thunder moved him, again trying to avoid tying up long-term and pricy deals on their cap.

But that doesn’t mean the team won’t bring another contract in and there are still plenty of opportunities out there. The Charlotte Hornets, to complete the sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics of Gordon Hayward, need to get the remaining year at $27 million owed to Nic Batum off of their books and have shopped for a third team to enter the deal and absorb that deal. The Knicks and Thunder are among the teams that have the ability to swing a deal like that.

Other contracts that may be moved include Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan. Oladipo is due to make $21 million this season while DeRozan will earn $27 million.

Notes & quotes: The Knicks are expected to complete a sign-and-trade deal with Houston to facilitate the addition of Austin Rivers. … In addition to Darren Erman who was added Tuesday, the Knicks made official the rest of coach Tom Thibodeau’s staff, adding long-time NBA guard Aaron Brooks as a two-way liaison, strength coach Richard Williams, advance scout and assistant coach Larry Greer, scouts Reggie Johnson and TJ Zanin. They also added assistant video coordinators Ike Azotam, Christopher Santo and Gabriel Snider. Brooks played for Thibodeau and was a client of Rose when Rose was an agent.