While the talk this week has been centered around then Nets' latest incarnation of a Big Three, when they took the floor at Madison Square Garden none of the three were in uniform and for much of the night it looked as if the Knicks could have found a better game at Rucker Park or the West 4th Street playground.

But in what has become a familiar script, the lead disappeared and when it was over the Knicks were left with the sort of loss that would seem like rock bottom if the Knicks didn’t seem to top themselves every night. This time, the 28-point lead in the first half — and 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter — was wiped out and the Knicks fell, 111-106, to a barely-recognizable version of their rivals.

A fitting conclusion came when the Nets, clinging to a three-point lead, got the ball with 50 seconds left and worked it around until LaMarcus Aldridge missed on a jumper. But Bruce Brown grabbed the rebound as Knicks defenders watched and he fed Patty Mills in the corner for an open three. But Mills misfired, too. But again, the Nets outhustled the Knicks for the loose ball, calling timeout with 16 seconds to play. Cam Thomas then buried a 30-foot three-pointer over Quentin Grimes with 6.8 seconds left, sending the Knicks fans streaming for the exits.

For the Nets it was a celebration as Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons jumped around with their teammates. For the Knicks it was a third straight loss, and every one was just as painful as this one. The All-Star break comes now for the Knicks and with eight days off it’s hard to imagine, even after an idle trade deadline, they return from this with the same look as they left tonight. With 13 losses in their last 16 games the Knicks fell to 25-34 on the season.

The Nets were playing without Kyrie Irving as he is still sidelined by the city’s vaccination mandate; Durant, still working his way back from an MCL sprain, and newly-acquired Simmons. But that still wasn’t an excuse for just how bad they looked in the first half. While the Knicks were hitting almost everything they threw at the rim the Nets were dreadful, missing 12 of 13 three-point attempts in the opening quarter. But in the second half it all turned.

The Knicks took a 21-point lead into halftime, but the Nets scored eight straight points in 75 seconds, prompting a timeout by Tom Thibodeau with the lead cut to 65-52. In that quick run Mitchell Robinson was hit with his fourth foul, exiting to the bench, too.

James Johnson scored inside on a Seth Curry feed and the lead was down to single-digits, 71-62, prompting another timeout from Thibodeau with 6:14 left in the third quarter. He finally went to his bench — to retrieve Robinson even with the foul trouble — and for a jump start from Immanuel Quickley, who had been struggling as badly as anyone on the team of late.

Quickley, who was 4-for-29 from three over his last seven games, hit two in the first half and delivered on a pair of threes to help the Knicks extend the lead back to 16 at 87-71. Quickley started the fourth quarter with a lob to Robinson for a dunk and the Knicks seemed safely perched 18 points ahead again. But the Nets kept coming in the fourth, cutting the lead to five with a Johnson three-point play. Thomas cut the lead to three with a foul line jumper and the nerves were clearly beginning to shake.

Alec Burks misfired on a short jumper and Thomas, who led the Nets with 21 points off the bench, delivered a baseline jumper, tying the score at 97 with 4:35 lef. Evan Fournier missed on a three and Thomas pulled up for a jumper again, giving the Nets their first lead of the game. Randle finally connected on a fadeaway jumper with 3:32 left to snap the run at 15-0 and even the score.

Randle drove the left side, banking in a shot over Aldridge, but another Curry three gave the Nets the lead again. Aldridge then followed with a dunk off a miss for a three-point Nets lead.

Quickley drove the lane and cut the deficit to one but Aldridge answered again, hitting a foul-line jumper with 56.6 seconds left and the chants of, "Brooklyn" began to echo through the Garden.

The Knicks began the game with a 24 second violation, but as soon as they were able to get a shot off they rarely misfired. The Knicks hit their first six attempts from three-point range before Taj Gibson finally missed one, but Fournier connected the next time and by the end of the first quarter the Knicks were up, 38-18, and had hit 8-of-11 beyond the arc.

