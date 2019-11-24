TODAY'S PAPER
The Nets visited Madison Square Garden to play the Knicks on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Iman Shumpert attempts a three-point
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Iman Shumpert attempts a three-point shot past Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Iman Shumpert is defended by
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Iman Shumpert is defended by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots for three-points
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots for three-points over Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is defended by
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is defended by Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II drives
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Knicks forward Kevin Knox II drives the ball past Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball up court against the Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Theo Pinson drives the the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Theo Pinson drives the the basket against Knicks guard Damyean Dotson during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball defended by Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II shoots
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Knicks forward Kevin Knox II shoots to score a three-point basket over Nets forward Taurean Prince during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Knicks forward Julius Randle is defended by Nets
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Knicks forward Julius Randle is defended by Nets forward Taurean Prince during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II defends
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Knicks forward Kevin Knox II defends a break-away layup attempt by Nets guard Dzanan Musa during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. gestures
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. gestures after sinking a three-point basket against the Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince puts up a
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Nets forward Taurean Prince puts up a reverse layup past Knicks center Mitchell Robinson for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

