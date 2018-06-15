The Knicks have had a revolving door at point guard for more than 20 years. There have been 45 players who have played a significant amount of time at point guard since the Knicks’ 1994 NBA Finals appearance. The Knicks believed some would be the franchise-type of point guard they have needed. Others were stop-gaps until they could find someone else.

Greg Anthony, 1991-95 Picked 12th out of UNLV, Anthony spent most of his Knicks' career as the backup point guard. But he started most of the games for the 1993-94 Knicks team that reached the NBA Finals (36), after incumbent Doc Rivers suffered a devastating knee injury. Derek Harper became the regular starter soon after he was acquired in-season. Anthony averaged 6.5 points and 4.2 assists in 293 games as a Knick. The Vancouver Grizzlies selected Anthony with the second overall pick in the 1995 expansion draft.

Glenn "Doc" Rivers, 1992-94 Acquired Sept. 22, 1992 from the Clippers with Charles Smith and Bo Kimble in a three-team trade that sent Mark Jackson and a second-round pick to Los Angeles and a 1993 first rounder to Orlando. The Knicks viewed Rivers as a missing piece to their championship puzzle but early in his second year running the team he tore his ACL, and played in only 19 games. That led to the Harper trade. Rivers appeared in 99 games as a Knick, averaging 7.7 points and 5.2 assists. The Knicks waived him Dec. 15, 1994.

Derek Harper, 1994-96 The Knicks needed a smart, reliable veteran to stabilize the point guard position after Rivers' season-ending injury and found that player in Harper. He came from Dallas for Tony Campbell and a 1997 first-round pick on Jan. 6, 1994. Harper averaged 11.7 points and 4.8 assists in 2 1/2 seasons with the Knicks, and spent two years as the full-time starter. He was third on the team, scoring 14.0 points per game in 1995-96. A free agent following that season, the Knicks renounced his rights July 14, 1996 and he re-signed with Dallas.

Charlie Ward, 1994-2004 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida State was selected 26th by the Knicks in 1994. Ward wasn't a great shooter or playmaker, but he was tough physically, played hard-nosed defense and was a well-respected team-first player. He started every regular-season and playoff game for the team that reached the NBA Finals in the lockout-shortened 1999 season. Ward averaged 7.6 points and 5.4 assists that season. Overall, in 580 games with the Knicks, he produced 6.5 points and 4.2 assists. Ward ranks seventh in franchise history in total assists and fifth in steals. He went to the Suns Jan. 5, 2004 in a deal for Stephon Marbury.

Gary Grant, 1995-96 One-time Knicks coach Don Nelson didn't believe Ward -- who played only 10 games as a rookie -- was ready to be the everyday backup point guard behind Harper. Nelson wanted a veteran so the Knicks signed ex-Clipper Grant on Nov. 8, 1995. Ward, a favorite of Jeff Van Gundy, who replaced Nelson in February, ended up playing more games and minutes than Grant. He appeared in 47 games as a Knick, averaging 4.9 points and 1.5 assists. The Knicks renounced his rights July 14, 1996, and Grant signed with Miami.

Chris Childs, 1996-2001 Signed a six-year, $24 million contract on July 14, 1996 -- the same day the Knicks inked Allan Houston and acquired Larry Johnson. Childs was brought in to start after a strong season with the Nets. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.1 assists in his first year as a Knick, but ultimately became Ward's backup. Childs, who famously squared off and landed two punches to Kobe Bryant's face, averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 assists in 303 games. The Knicks traded Childs and a 2001 first-round pick to Toronto for Mark Jackson and Muggsy Bogues Feb. 22, 2001.

Scott Brooks, 1996-97 He was playing pickup games with regular Joes and tending to his six-month old son when the Knicks called this future head coach and asked him to be their third point guard. He signed with them on Oct. 14, 1996 and made the team with his work ethic and ability to pressure guards for 94 feet. But Brooks averaged just 6.6 minutes in 38 games, producing 1.5 points and 0.8 assists. The Knicks traded him to Boston Oct. 22, 1997 with Walter McCarty, Dontae Jones and John Thomas for Chris Mills and two second-rounders.

Brooks Thompson 1998 With Chris Childs sidelined, the Knicks inked Thompson to a 10-day contract on Jan. 30, 1998, and ultimately signed him for the remainder of the season in February. He played in 17 games, averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 assists in 7.1 minutes. Thompson was not on the Knicks' postseason roster that year, and not re-signed that summer.

Rick Brunson, 1999-2001 After being signed as a free agent, Brunson spent parts of three seasons with the Knicks, serving mostly as the third point guard. He played 83 games -- regular season and playoffs combined -- in a Knicks uniform. Brunson averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 assists in 6.5 minutes in the regular season. The Knicks didn't offer Brunson a contract after the 2000-01 season.

Mark Jackson, 2001-02 The former Knicks' first-round pick and 1987-88 Rookie of the Year was reacquired from Toronto for Chris Childs and a first-rounder Feb. 22, 2001. After 8 1/2 seasons with the Clippers, Pacers, and Raptors, Jackson returned and became the starting point guard right away. He remained a good floor leader, but his best years were behind him and his second tour of duty lasted just 111 games. Jackson averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 assists before being traded on draft night 2002 with Marcus Camby and the draft rights to Nene for Antonio McDyess and the draft rights to Frank Williams.

Erick Strickland, 2000-01 He was acquired on draft night from Dallas for John Wallace and the rights to Donnell Harvey, and was expected to play both guard positions off the bench. But the Knicks made other moves that summer, and Strickland, who was never a pure point guard, played sporadically before being shipped to Vancouver for Othella Harrington Jan. 30, 2001. In 28 games, Strickland averaged 4.3 points and 1.0 assist.

Howard Eisley, 2001-04 Former GM Scott Layden, who signed Eisley to a seven-year, $41 million deal in Utah, brought him to the Knicks in a three-team trade. But Eisley never lived up to that hefty price tag. John Stockton's understudy with the Jazz began his first season as the third-string point guard behind Mark Jackson and Charlie Ward. After Jackson was traded that summer, Eisley became the starting point guard and averaged 9.1 points and 5.4 assists. He was traded Jan. 5, 2004 with Ward and Antonio McDyess for another point guard who failed to meet expectations -- Stephon Marbury. Eisley averaged 7.4 and 4.5 assists for his unimpressive Knicks' career.

Frank Williams, 2002-04 The Knicks had high hopes for Williams after acquiring the former Illinois' standout's draft rights in 2002. But he broke a bone in his wrist in summer league, stunting his development, and Williams never became the Knicks' future point guard as he was touted. He played in just 21 games his rookie season and 77 overall. Williams averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 assists before being dealt to the Chicago Bulls with Dikembe Mutombo and Othella Harrington in Aug. 2004 for Jamal Crawford and Jerome Williams. Frank Williams played just nine games with the Bulls, and was out of the NBA after that.

Moochie Norris, 2003-05 Shortly after taking over as team president Isiah Thomas began making changes to the roster and in his eighth day on the job he made his first deal, acquiring Norris and John Amaechi from Houston for Clarence Weatherspoon Dec. 30, 2003. Norris spent parts of two seasons with the Knicks before being dealt back to Houston with Vin Baker in 2005 for Maurice Taylor. The well-traveled Norris averaged 3.5 points and 1.6 assists in 11.3 minutes in 68 games as a Knick.

Stephon Marbury, 2004-09 Thomas pulled off his signature trade less than a week later, bringing home the Brooklyn-born-and-bred Marbury in an 11-player deal. But it didn't work out the way the Knicks hoped. They sent Howard Eisley, Charlie Ward, Antonio McDyess, Maciej Lampe, Milos Vujanic and two first-round picks to Phoenix for Marbury, Anfernee Hardaway and Cezary Trybanksi. Marbury was supposed to be the All-Star caliber point guard the Knicks had been missing for so long but he quickly alienated his teammates and ultimately the coaches and organization. Marbury averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 assists as a Knick but they made just one playoff appearance and had a losing record each season. Marbury originally was close to Thomas, but that changed when he became the Knicks coach. Marbury also feuded with former coaches Larry Brown and Mike D'Antoni, and gave damaging testimony during the 2007 sexual harassment case. Thomas and the Garden were found liable of harassing a former employee. Marbury wasn't part of the rotation at the start of the 2008-09 season, and when D'Antoni asked him to play in a game in late November Marbury refused. The Knicks suspended Marbury for one game, exiled him from the team and eventually bought him out in February 2009, ending his mostly drama-filled, controversial and overall disappointing career back home. Marbury finished out the season with the Celtics before moving to China where he became a major basketball star and cult hero.

Jamal Crawford, 2004-08 A productive player who played mostly shooting guard, but the versatile Crawford saw time at both backcourt positions after being acquired in a sign-and-trade with Chicago. Crawford signed a seven-year, $56 million contract, and ended up starting 55 of his 299 games at point guard for the Knicks. He averaged 17.6 points and 4.4 assists during his Knicks' tenure. Crawford was moved on a busy day of trading for the Knicks that was done to clear cap space for the 2010 free-agent class that included LeBron James, Joe Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Amar'e Stoudemire. Crawford and Zach Randolph were dealt in separate trades on Nov. 21, 2008. Crawford went to the Warriors for Al Harrington.

Nate Robinson, 2005-10 The 5-9 Robinson was energetic and exciting, but he also proved to be a headache for teammates and coaches. Acquired from the Suns in a 2005 Draft Night deal, Robinson spent parts of five seasons with the Knicks. During his rookie year, Robinson reportedly got in altercations with some teammates, and was deactivated for 10 games by then-coach Larry Brown. The following season, Robinson was a primary participant in a wild brawl with the Nuggets and future Knicks Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith. Robinson was suspended for 10 games. As a Knick, Robinson averaged 12.5 points and 2.8 assists, and won three Slam Dunk contests during All-Star Weekend. His best season was 2008-09 when he averaged a career-best 17.2 points and 4.1 assists. But the '09-10 season would be his last as a Knick. He clashed with Mike D'Antoni and was out of the rotation. The Knicks traded Robinson and Marcus Landry to the Celtics on Feb. 18, 2010 for Eddie House, Bill Walker and J.R. Giddens.

Steve Francis, 2006-07 He arrived in a trade with the Magic for Anfernee Hardaway and Trevor Ariza on Feb. 22, and gave the Knicks a dynamic and high-priced backcourt of Stephon Marbury and Francis. But it was another move that failed to pay dividends. The three-time All-Star with the Rockets already was on the downside of his career and he was just 29. Francis came in with career-averages of 19.3 points, 6.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in just 68 games over a season and half with the Knicks. They traded him and Channing Frye to Portland on June 28, 2007 for Zach Randolph, Fred Jones and Dan Dickau. Francis' NBA career lasted just 10 more games.

Chris Duhon, 2008-10 Signed as a free agent in 2008, Duhon enjoyed his best year as a pro that first season playing in Mike D'Antoni's up-tempo offense, supplanting Marbury as the starting point guard. Duhon averaged career-bests of 11.1 points and 7.2 assists. But the following season, his playing time and performance dipped significantly as he registered 7.2 points and 5.6 assists. Duhon became a free agent in the summer of 2010, and the Knicks didn't bring him back, focusing their attention on big-named free agents: LeBron James, Joe Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire among them.

Anthony Roberson, 2008-09 He was signed as insurance since Marbury had fallen out of favor with the team and wasn't going to be part of the rotation. Roberson appeared in 23 games and averaged 4.7 points, and less than one assist before being sent to Chicago with Tim Thomas and Jerome James for Larry Hughes on Feb. 19, 2009.

Toney Douglas, 2009-12 Selected in the first round by the Lakers, and traded to the Knicks on June 25, 2009 for cash and a second-round pick. Douglas was a tough-minded player who had some solid moments, as he averaged 8.6 points and 10.6 points his first two seasons. But he was part of the point guard committee in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season that struggled and his Knicks' career ended after that year. The Knicks traded Douglas to Houston in a six-player trade for Marcus Camby July 11, 2012. Douglas averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 assists in 175 games with the Knicks.

Sergio Rodriguez, 2009-10 Rodriguez came to the Knicks in a three-team, 10-player trade on Feb. 18, 2009 that also brought Tracy McGrady and his expiring contract to New York and cleared plenty of cap space for the summer of 2010 when the Knicks signed Amar'e Stoudemire to a $100 million contract. Rodriguez, who also had an expiring contract, played 27 games as a Knick, including eight starts, and averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 assists. The Knicks didn't re-sign Rodriguez that summer.

Raymond Felton, 2010-11; 2013-15 Signed as a free agent July 12, 2010, Felton built immediate chemistry with Amar'e Stoudemire and played at an All-Star level before being traded to Denver in the blockbuster Carmelo Anthony trade in February of that season. Felton averaged 17.1 points and 9.0 assists in 54 games before the trade. He returned for a second stint in a sign-and-trade with Portland July 16, 2012 after the Knicks opted not to match Houston's offer sheet for Jeremy Lin. Felton helped the Knicks to a 54-win season in 2012-13, but his play dropped the following season, especially defensively, drawing the ire of fans. He also was arrested for possessing a weapon. Felton was traded along with Tyson Chandler on June 24, 2015 in the deal that brought Jose Calderon to the Knicks. He averaged 11.9 points and 5.5 assists in 133 games in his second act with the Knicks.

Chauncey Billups, 2011 He came to the Knicks in the Carmelo Anthony trade, and became their starting point guard. Billups provided leadership, mental toughness and another scorer. But his Knicks' career lasted just 21 regular-season games and one playoff game after he suffered a knee injury in Game 1 against the Celtics. After the lockout ended, the Knicks waived Billups under the amnesty provision in December to clear the money to acquire Tyson Chandler in a sign-and-trade from Dallas. Billups averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 assists in his short stint with the Knicks.

Anthony Carter, 2011 Another player acquired in the Carmelo Anthony deal, Carter appeared in just 19 games for the Knicks. A member of the Heat during the Knicks-Miami playoff battles, Carter averaged 4.4 and 2.3 assists after the trade. The Knicks didn't bring him back, and Carter signed with Toronto for his final NBA season.

Mike Bibby, 2011-12 He played his best ball with the Grizzlies, Kings and Hawks, and didn't have much left when the Knicks signed the 33-year-old in December. The Knicks ended up playing point-guard-by-committee during this lockout-shortened season. Even rookie Iman Shumpert played some, but he was turnover-prone and not ready to run an offense. Bibby played in 39 games, starting four times. He produced just 2.7 points and 2.1 assists in his final NBA season.

Baron Davis, 2011-12 Like Bibby, Davis' best years were behind him and the Knicks were just signing players for point guard depth since it was their weakest position. Davis was rehabbing from injury when he signed with the Knicks in December, a week before the season opener. Davis started 14 of the 29 games he played, and averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 assists. He suffered a gruesome knee injury in the playoffs against Miami, and hasn't played in the NBA since. Davis re-appeared in the D-League this past year.

Jeremy Lin, 2011-12 Claimed off waivers Dec. 27, 2011, Lin was on the verge of being cut before helping the Knicks to a comeback victory over the Nets Feb. 4. It was the start of a dizzying and memorable run known as Linsanity. He scored at least 20 points in his first five starts. He had 38 on the Lakers, 28 on the Mavericks and hit a last second game-winning three-pointer in Toronto. The Knicks were 10-3 in Lin's first 13 games playing major minutes. But Linsanity was short-lived. He had season-ending knee surgery in March. He played in 35 games, 25 starts, and averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 assists. Lin signed an offer sheet with the Rockets in the summer that the Knicks were prepared to match. But after the terms changed, the Knicks decided to let Lin leave.

Jason Kidd, 2012-13 Future Hall-of-Famer was in the twilight of his career when he signed with the Knicks as a free agent. But Kidd provided strong leadership and was a key reason the Knicks won 54 games and their first Atlantic Division title in 19 years. Kidd averaged career-lows of 6.0 points and 3.3 assists in his only season with the Knicks, and struggled mightily in the postseason. Kidd shot 12 percent from the field (3-for-25) and averaged 0.9 points and 2.0 assists. He signed a multiyear deal, but Kidd retired that offseason and became coach of the Nets.

Pablo Prigioni, 2012-15 Crafty experienced Argentine point guard made his presence felt after being signed in the summer of 2012. Prigioni ran the Knicks' second unit for most of the 2012-13 season until being inserted in the starting lineup for the final 18 games. The Knicks went 16-2. Prigioni was a very good shooter -- he hit 41.4 percent of his three-pointers as a Knick -- but a reluctant one. Prigioni always looked to set up his teammates first. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 assists before being traded to the Rockets Feb. 15, 2015 for Alexey Shved and two second-round picks.

Beno Udrih, 2013-14 Veteran guard was seen as a good free-agent signing to backup Felton after Kidd retired, but Udrih and coach Mike Woodson clashed publicly. Woodson was critical of Udrih after a defensive lapse against the Wizards and an offensive decision at Houston. Udrih voiced his displeasure about Woodson's criticism to reporters. Udrih ultimately was bought out Feb. 24, 2014. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 assists in 31 games with the Knicks.

Toure' Murry, 2013-14 Signed as a free agent in September, Murry stuck for the whole season, but didn't play that much. He averaged 7.3 minutes in 51 games, and just 2.7 points and less than one assist per game (0.9). Murry was a free agent the season, and wasn't re-signed.

Jose Calderon, 2014-16 A solid point guard earlier in his career with the Raptors, Calderon was the main piece acquired in the eight-player trade that sent Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to Dallas. He later became a key piece in the deal for Derrick Rose. Calderon was viewed as a good floor general for Phil Jackson's triangle offense, but injuries marred his first year as a Knick. He missed 40 games, and he eventually became the player the fans blamed for the team's struggles. Calderon had trouble trying to defend the younger, quicker point guards. In his two seasons with the Knicks, Calderon averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 assists, while shooting 41.4 percent on three-pointers. The Knicks sent Calderon, Jerian Grant and Robin Lopez to the Bulls for Rose and Justin Holiday on June 22, 2016.

Shane Larkin, 2014-15 Son of Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, Shane joined the Knicks in the Chandler trade and became the starter early in the season with Calderon hurt. But Larkin didn't distinguish himself in his increased role and eventually was surpassed on the depth chart by D-League call-up Langston Galloway. Larkin started 22 of the 76 games he played, and averaged 6.2 points and 3.0 assists in 24.5 minutes. The Knicks didn't re-sign Larkin after the season.

Langston Galloway, 2015-16 The undrafted guard from St. Joe's was called up from the D-League after Phil Jackson cleared house, trading Iman Shumpert, J.R. Smith to Cleveland and waiving Samuel Dalembert, and quickly impressed. Galloway started 41-of-45 games, and played with heart and passion. He made the All-Rookie Second-Team after averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists in 45 games. Galloway wasn't as effective in his first full NBA season, as he recorded 7.6 points and 2.5 assists in 2015-16. The Knicks planned to re-sign him but he became expendable when they reached an agreement with Brandon Jennings on July 4 of this year. Galloway signed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alexey Shved, 2015 Acquired from the Rockets for Prigioni in Feburary 2015, Shved is more of a shooting guard, but the Russian handled some playmaking responsibilities with the Knicks. His 3.6 assists per game ranked second behind Calderon (4.7), but Shved played in just 16 games before suffering a season-ending rib injury. Shved returned to Europe and signed with a Russian team after the season. He averaged 14.8 points with the Knicks.

Jerian Grant, 2015-16 As part of a three-team draft night deal, the Knicks sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Hawks and received the rights to the No. 19 pick, Grant. The former Notre Dame standout struggled finding his way playing in the triangle offense as a rookie, and was often pulled from games quickly after mistakes. Grant averaged 5.6 points and 2.3 assists in 16.6 minutes in his first NBA season. He has the skills to be a productive NBA point guard, but it won't be for the Knicks. They sent Grant to Chicago in the Rose trade.

Derrick Rose, 2016-17 The Knicks had been searching for a top-flight, dynamic, penetrating point guard for years (if not decades) and landed one when they acquired former NBA MVP and Rookie of the Year Derrick Rose in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bulls on June 22, 2016. The Knicks received Rose, shooter Justin Holiday and a 2017 second-round pick for Robin Lopez, Jose Calderon and Jerian Grant. Injuries have limited Rose in recent years but he showed flashes of what made him a three-time All-Star with the Bulls. Rose attacked the basket and finished at the rim in a variety of ways. He often had the Garden buzzing with his drives. But his assist numbers were low for a starting point guard and his defense was an issue. Rose's season was marred by a Jan. 9 episode in which he left the team on a game night and never contacted anyone in the organization. He returned the next day after flying home to Chicago for "a family issue." The Knicks fined him, but didn't suspend him. Rose underwent season-ending knee surgery in April and finished his only season with the Knicks averaging 18.4 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games. The Knicks chose not to re-sign him as a free agent.

Brandon Jennings, 2016-17 The Knicks had a chance to draft Jennings in 2009, and tried acquiring him since then. But they finally got him on a one-year, $5 million deal that officially was signed July 8, 2016. Coming off the bench, Jennings was the Knicks' best facilitator. His unit played faster and more unselfishly than the starters. Jennings and Derrick Rose were one of the best point guard tandems the Knicks have had in a long time, but it didn't show in the standings. Like Rose, Jennings was unhappy and frustrated. He sought a buyout and the Knicks granted his wish. They waived him on Feb. 27, 2017. In 59 games, Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-leading 4.9 assists.

Ron Baker, 2016-present Undrafted out of Wichita State, Baker was expected to play for the Knicks' D-League team. But an injury to Chasson Randle opened a spot for Baker. A hard worker and gritty player, Baker became a rotation player in his first season, producing 4.1 points and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game. His best attributes were his toughness and defense, and they earned him a new two-year deal. But after signing it, Baker had trouble staying healthy in 2017-18. He played in only 29 games and needed season-ending shoulder surgery. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists in his second season. Baker's deal included a $4.9 million player option that he picked up. But his role with the Knicks could be limited since they have three point guards seemingly ahead of Baker.

Frank Ntilikina, 2017-present Former Knicks president Phil Jackson passed on Donovan Mitchell and drafted the 19-year-old Frenchman with the No. 8 pick because he believed he was a good triangle guard. Ntilikina showed remarkable poise and maturity for someone so young. His defense was also far ahead of his offensive game. Ntilikina helped win some games early in the season with his defense. But his offense mostly was disappointing -- 5.9 points and 3.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. The Knicks played him off the ball more in the second half of the season. But he didn't knock down enough shots to play an effective shooting guard. Ntilikina made just 31.8 percent of his three-pointers. But he's a hard worker and he wants to improve. He seems to have the size, skills and mentality to play both backcourt spots and guard three positions.

Ramon Sessions, 2017-18 The well-traveled veteran was signed to be the starting point guard and to help mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina. It didn't work out. The Knicks' offense sputtered, and Sessions was removed from the starting lineup after three games - all losses. He was waived Jan. 13, 2018, to open a spot to sign Trey Burke. Sessions averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists in 13 games with the Knicks.

Jarrett Jack, 2017-present Another well-traveled veteran who was brought in to help Frank Ntilikina. Coming off a couple of knee surgeries, Jack had to prove he was healthy and could help the Knicks. He ended up doing that, replacing Ramon Sessions as the starting point guard in Game 4 and held onto the job until the All-Star break. The Knicks went with a youth movement after that. Jack averaged 7.7 points and 5.9 assists in his 56 starts. He did well, especially early in the season, running the offense and setting up his teammates. But he had trouble defending and staying with younger guards.

Trey Burke, 2018-present Trey Burke was the biggest surprise and positive from another lost Knicks season. Signed in training camp, Burke dominated in the G League. The Knicks signed him to their NBA team in January, and he had some impressive games, including a 42-point, 12-assist performance against Charlotte and 18-point, 15-assist night against Detroit. Quick and explosive, Burke ended the season looking like the best point guard on the roster. He was motivated to prove he belonged in the NBA after his playing time was cut each season since he was an All-Rookie First-Teamer for Utah in 2013-14. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists in 36 games with the Knicks. In nine games as a starter, Burke produced 18.7 points and 7.7 assists.