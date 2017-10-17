No. 00 Enes Kanter

Part of the Anthony trade, Kanter is a proven post scorer and one of the best off the bench. But he could start this season. He fits the Knicks’ mold: defense is not a strength.

2016-17: 14.3 pts., 6.7 reb.

No. 1 Ramon Sessions

Well-traveled guard doesn’t force things. Turnovers are usually low. Sessions has mentored Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker as rookies and will try to help Ntilikina now.

2016-17: 6.2 pts., 2.6 ass’t.

No. 2 Luke Kornet

Big man signed a two-way contract with the Knicks and their G-League team. He can be on the Knicks’ roster for 45 days but he’ll spend most of his time with Westchester.

No. 3 Tim Hardaway Jr.

He’s returns a better all-around player and in a different role. Hardaway should flourish playing fast and as a focal point. He’ll get plenty of shots, but his selection must improve.

2016-17: 14.5 pts., 2.3 ass’t.

No. 5 Courtney Lee

One of the few Knicks who plays defense. Lee had one of his best shooting and scoring seasons. They need more from veteran swingman this year if they can’t move him.

2016-17: 10.8 pts., 3.4 reb.

No. 6 Kristaps Porzingis

The franchise’s new face has to show he can carry the workload. Porzingis added muscle, hoping it would help him stay healthy and improve his game overall. We’ll see.

2016-17: 18.1 pts., 7.2 reb.

No. 8 Michael Beasley

One of the NBA’s best per-minute scorers could help fill some of the offensive void Carmelo Anthony left. Whether Beasley defends will determine how much he plays.

2016-17: 12.6 pts., 4.7 reb.

No. 9 Kyle O’Quinn

He can rebound and protect the rim, but he’s only played 13.8 minutes as a Knick. On a short-term deal, he could be moved to fix center logjam.

2016-17: 6.3 pts., 5.6 reb.

No. 11 Frank Ntilikina

French point guard appears to have physical tools and mental makeup to play right away. His long arms could make him a solid defender. But a knee issue in training camp slowed his development.

No. 13 Joakim Noah

A major disappointment last year. He’s healthy finally and hopes to prove himself and his worth – after he serves a 12-game suspension for violating the NBA’s ant-drug policy. But he doesn’t fit the youth movement.

2016-17: 5.0 pts., 8.8 reb.

No. 14 Willy Hernangomez

He surprised last year and became one of the Knicks’ young cornerstones. Hernangomez can score, moves well and is a good rebounder, but his defense needs work.

2016-17: 8.2 pts., 7.0 reb.

No. 20 Doug McDermott

Nicknamed “Dougie McBuckets” at Creighton, McDermott acquired in the Anthony trade and could be valuable as a long-range shooter in the Knicks’ up-tempo offense.

2016-17: 9.0 pts., 2.7 reb.

No. 21 Damyean Dotson

Second-round pick has impressed with his shooting and willingness to defend. Knicks are rebuilding so he should get minutes, but several wing players are ahead of him.

No. 31 Ron Baker

First player Knicks struck a deal with in free agency. He’ll play both guard spots, but he needs to improve his shooting. They like his toughness, defense and how hard he plays.

2016-17: 4.1 pts., 2.1 ass’t.

No. 42 Lance Thomas

Longest-tenured Knick is their vocal leader, a true pro and one of their better defenders. Injuries have limited him the last two seasons.

2016-17: 6.0 pts., 3.1 reb.

No. 55 Jarrett Jack

Veteran guard trying to prove he can still help a team after blowing out his knee last year. Considered a good leader, he’ll help rookie Frank Ntilikina.

2016-17: 3.0, 2.5 ass’t.

No. 91 Mindaugas Kuzminskas

With Knicks playing faster, Kuz could be good in catch-and-shoot situations but he struggles guarding power forwards and isn’t high on the forward depth chart.

2016-17: 6.3 pts., 1.9 reb.

Coach Jeff Hornacek

No more triangle, so he will play a fast-paced offense that fits the personnel and that the players like. The real challenge facing Hornacek will be getting the Knicks to give consistent effort, especially on the defensive end. He must demand it from them.