Knicks sign former top-10 pick Noah Vonleh

Free-agent forward Noah Vonleh signed with the Knicks Tuesday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vonleh, whom Charlotte took with the No. 9 overall pick in 2014, began last season in Portland and was traded to the Bulls in February. The 6-9, 245-pounder averaged 4.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.2 minutes in 54 games with the two teams.

With the timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from a knee injury unclear, the 22-year-old Vonleh is expected to compete for a rotation spot in the Knicks’ front line.

Vonleh has career averages of 4.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 15.5 minutes in 231 total games (113 starts) with Charlotte, Portland and Chicago. He was traded from Charlotte to Portland on June 24, 2015.

The Knicks now have 16 players under NBA contracts and two players under two-way contracts, so they will need to waive or trade a player before opening night to satisfy the NBA’s 15-man roster limit.

The Knicks also added former lottery pick Mario Hezonja earlier in free agency.