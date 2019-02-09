The game was just three minutes old Friday in Detroit when Knicks coach David Fizdale had seen enough, pulling Noah Vonleh from the game and having him take a seat on the bench for the rest of the night. And Saturday, he followed that by removing him from the starting lineup, replacing him with Mario Hezonja.

In a season in which the Knicks have shuffled starters in and out, Vonleh had emerged as a constant, starting the last 37 games and 47 of the 54 games until Saturday. But since scoring a career-high 22 points in Brooklyn on January 25 he has fallen into a funk, connecting on just 28.2 percent of his shots and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc. He was 0-for-3 Friday when Fizdale pulled the plug, but the coach said it’s not just the offensive struggles that caused him to make the move.

“I’ve obviously been preaching defense with him a lot,” Fizdale said. “And then just not overthinking the game. I thought he started to put a lot of pressure on himself as the season moved on, trying to live up to this certain level.

“Obviously we want him to be a consistent player and play to a certain level. But this is the first time he’s played these kind of minutes and has really been asked to do so many different things. I just want to give him a little reboot and see how this helps him and hopefully it can get him back to playing at a high level.”

Trier slows on offense

It’s not just Vonleh as you might figure from the Knicks 15-game losing streak they brought into Saturday’s game. Allonzo Trier has also struggled since putting up 31 points on January 23. In eight games since he is averaging 7.9 points on 39.6 percent shooting.

“Yeah, we keep trying to show him how teams are guarding him, the different things that they’re trying to do with him,” Fizdale said. “That’s the evolution of a young guy, especially a scorer that’s on the scouting report, is just understanding how, one, to attack the coverages that they’re putting at you, and two, how to sometimes decoy until it opens up for you to be aggressive. He’s just trying to figure out that balance right now. I think overall he’s done a solid job with it.”