In explaining his decision to move on from the lineup in which all three rookies started, Knicks coach David Fizdale has pointed to the ability to play the rookies big minutes without getting interrupted by foul trouble. That didn’t work out in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday at Madison Square Garden

Mitchell Robinson was the first off the bench and had to be removed after picking up three fouls in four minutes. Kevin Knox then came on and did him one better, picking up three fouls in three minutes and heading to the bench. Robinson fouled out in just nine minutes, picking up a flagrant foul along the way when he slid his foot under Nicola Mirotic as the Pelicans forward was coming down from a jump shot.

Asked before the game how Robinson would benefit from coming off the bench, Fizdale said, “Maybe a little more clarity. He can play a little more reckless. He’s not trying to not foul. Now he can just go out there and play the game without worrying about foul trouble and those type of things. Hopefully that can continue and build his confidence from a defensive standpoint."

Lee close

Courtney Lee was working on the court before the start of Friday’s game and has added contact drills in practice to his workouts. Lee, who has not played this season after suffering a neck injury in preseason practice, is hopeful that a return is imminent.

“I think he’s getting closer,” Fizdale said. “He’s supposed to get checked out here [Friday] or [Saturday]. He obviously started doing some contact things in practice, things like that. Obviously, having a veteran with this group isn’t a bad thing at all. So we’ll figure out how to work him back in. I’m just happy for him that he’s getting back to a place where he can play. He really got himself prepared for a good training camp, but he took a weird hit and that injury was just a bizarre injury.”

Baker out sick

Ron Baker, who had not played in the previous four games, was held out Friday because of illness