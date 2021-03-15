While Immanuel Quickley was getting his first start of the season, the Knicks' other rookie, Obi Toppin, didn’t have as memorable a night in his return to his hometown of Brooklyn.as his team fell to the Nets, 117-112 on Monday night.

Toppin, who was taken in the lottery, the eighth overall pick, and still resides in Brooklyn, entered the game to start the second quarter with the Knicks trailing by five. When Brooklyn ran off a 14-2 burst in three minutes and 43 seconds that was all for Toppin, who was pulled with Julius Randle coming back into the game as coach Tom Thibodeau called timeout.

Toppin was just 0-for-2 and scoreless in his four minutes minutes, and he airballed a three-point attempt from the corner - which has been an alarming trend this season. He had one rebound and a foul. Toppin played just eight minutes and 53 seconds Saturday against Oklahoma City and much of that came after the game was already out of reach.

Robinson progressing

Mitchell Robinson was on the court before the game working out lightly, doing some shooting drills and also practicing ballhandling and taking part in rebounding drills. He put out a photo of himself without the cast on his fractured right hand over the All-Star break.

"He’s making progress," Thibodeau said. "So there’s a progression to this. He’s actually doing well. He still has to go through contact in practice and that sort of thing. But hopefully it will be soon"

Still missing

Austin Rivers remained away from the team. He has been gone since the All-Star break on paternity leave.

"It's hard to say just because with paternity, when he has the baby and he's ready to come back, he'll come back," Thibodeau said. "We're giving him all the time that he needs."