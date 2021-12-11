Will Obi Toppin get more minutes after strong game?

For Obi Toppin, there were the usual highlight-reel dunks Friday night, the sort of plays that have drawn the most attention for the high-flying, second-year forward. But there was something else, more important to his future and to the Knicks' future, too.

In putting up career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Toronto Raptors, there were moments when Toppin became the sort of reliable cog in the offense that the Knicks have waited for, something more than just a windmill dunk and a return to the bench to let the real players handle the game.

Is it enough to get him more than the 24 minutes he was on the floor as the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau continue to search for lineup combinations that avoid the lifeless lulls that befall them nearly every game?

"He plays well, he plays more. Simple," Thibodeau said. "You have to earn what you get."

There are still certainly flaws in his game. He missed four of his five three-point attempts Friday and his defense is still not where Thibodeau wants it. And putting him on the floor with Julius Randle leaves the Knicks without a true rim protector.

But Toppin provided energy for a team nearly devoid of it at times, helping them battle back from a 20-point, first-quarter deficit. And when he misfired from three-point range in the fourth quarter, the next trip down the ball landed in his hands again in the same spot with Toronto daring him to take the corner three. This time he confidently drained the shot, tying the score with 7:43 to play. He then soared along the baseline for a dunk and was fouled on a fast break, again bringing the Knicks even. But he missed two straight three-pointers and with 3:40 left Thibodeau inserted Evan Fournier in his place, hoping to get more shooting on the floor.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The offense clicked for a moment, hitting four straight shots (Fournier didn't attempt any in the final 3:40), the last one a Derrick Rose jumper that put the Knicks up 87-86 with 1:42 remaining. But that was all for the Knicks as they then misfired on their final four attempts, going scoreless the rest of the way.

Toppin’s minutes per game have gone from 11 last season to nearly 16 so far, but still far less than what Knicks fans are clamoring for as the team struggles. His minutes Friday were his most this season other than the double-overtime season-opening game when he was on the floor for 28 minutes.

"It was not hard at all," Toppin said of being pulled and sitting at the end of the game. "Thibs knows what he's doing. He’s been around for a very long time and he's a great coach, an amazing coach. And we have great players on our team who know what they’ve got to do when they get on the court and I just know what I got to do when I'm on the court. So I'm going to give 110% every time I stepped on that floor and so is everyone else.

"I know what I have to bring to every game. I’ve got to bring energy. I’ve got to bring a spirit to the team. And just go out there have fun. We’ve all been playing basketball for a very long time. So we know what we got to do when we're on that court and we're going to fix it."

Matinee idols. The Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks at noon Sunday, an early start that is part of the NBA’s effort to put games on in primetime in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These games, which start in the afternoon Eastern Time, are part of the league’s NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays primetime initiative to make live NBA games more accessible to fans in those regions.