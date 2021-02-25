If you were one of the lucky 2,000 fans who went to the Knicks game on Tuesday at the Garden and had a good time, you weren’t alone.

Rookie Obi Toppin’s family went, too, and had a blast even though the Knicks lost to Golden State in the first game with fans this season at MSG.

"She had an amazing time," Toppin said on Thursday of his mother, Roni. "She said she had tears in her eyes when she seen me step on the court. But that’s just the way my mom is. She’s very emotional. But my mom, my dad, my girlfriend, all of them being in the Garden to watch me play for the first time the other day was amazing. They enjoyed it a lot."

Toppin scored seven points in 13:06, shooting 3-for-3 from the field and hitting his only three-point attempt. It was a perfect shooting night for Toppin, who went into Thursday’s game against the Kings averaging 4.9 points in 11.9 minutes.

"I feel like I’m getting better as time goes on," the Brooklyn native said. "I feel like the game is starting to slow down a little bit more for me. I’m starting to know my role of when I get into the game, I know what I have to do to help the team win."

Another 2,000 fans were expected to be in the building for Thursday’s game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I feel like with the fans back in the building, it was a lot more energy," Toppin said. "If felt great being out there. It definitely felt great having my parents and my girlfriend in the building. Having those guys in there watching me play for the first time in the Garden, where we came to every game to watch the Knicks play, it was an amazing feeling."