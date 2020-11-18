In the hours leading up to the NBA Draft there was a thought in the Knicks war room. Could they move up to get one of the top players on their board, Obi Toppin?

But balking at the price, Leon Rose, in his first draft as Knicks president, sat and watched patiently as the draft moved forward. And as players began to move around the board, Toppin was still there - near the top of their board and still available.

Maybe decades as an agent allowed him to have a hint that Toppin, a client of the agency, CAA, that Rose headed up, was slipping. However it happened, he waited and when the opportunity came, Rose jumped at the chance to get his man - making Obi Toppin the Knicks' lottery pick and the first player he has brought to New York.

"I’m from New York," Toppin said on ESPN after the selection was made. "That’s why it’s important, me repping my city. It’s amazing. A lot of people pray to be in this position. I’m not going to take it for granted, I promise you that."

The Knicks were one of four teams to work out Toppin - the other three all picking ahead of the Knicks in the draft - and even there the links were evident. The workout was conducted in South Jersey, where Rose is from, and was orchestrated by Rick Brunson, the first client that Rose ever had as an agent, and an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota. At times, the Knicks’ lottery pick from two years ago, Kevin Knox, worked out with him.

In Toppin the Knicks get a 6-9 power forward who has been compared to Amar’e Stoudemire with great speed and athleticism as well as good range on his shot. But he also is 22 years old - older than RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson or Knox. He was a late bloomer, not offered a Division I scholarship out of high school. So the Brooklyn native headed to a post-graduate year at Mt. Zion Prep and he jumped at a chance to play for the University of Dayton.

He grew up in Brooklyn where his father, Obadiah, was a streetball legend known as Dunkers Delight, playing for the New York Gauchos and the Brooklyn Kings of the United States Basketball League. The family moved to Florida and then Toppin returned to New York, playing a season at Ossining High School.

Toppin was the NCAA’s consensus player of the year this past season, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

This pick came nearly 12 hours after Rose was putting the final touches on his first personnel move since taking over eight months ago as Knicks president.

It was a minor move, sending the No. 27 and 38 picks in the draft to the Utah Jazz to move forward four spots to No. 23, also receiving the draft rights to a player who will never play in the NBA, 2008 second-round pick Ante Tomic as a trade chip.

But it might have provided a hint of the way that Rose will do business, passing on the public chase of some of the stars being peddled on the trade market and taking the rebuilding of the Knicks step by step.

This week is a huge one for any team with the trade moratorium lifted Monday, the draft Wednesday and team and player options required to be exercised - or not - Thursday with free agency beginning Friday. Chris Paul was dealt from Oklahoma City to Phoenix after much conjecture about Rose bringing in the player he represented for years. Russell Westbrook is available in a deal with Houston, but Rose has resisted so far offering up a huge combination of players and picks to acquire him.

There has been some thought within the organization that Rose could stand pat with the roster, avoiding any huge trade and chasing a marginal free-agent class, instead, exercising most of the team options on their own potential free agents and spending the abbreviated season (and importantly, preseason) on letting Tom Thibodeau and the rest of the new coaching staff focus on developing the young players already on the roster as well as Toppin.