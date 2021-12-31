When Julius Randle went into the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, it signaled a huge hit for the Knicks. They lost their leading scorer, a second-team All-NBA star who carried them last season.

Then, as the Knicks readied for Friday night's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, they lost Kemba Walker to a sore left knee.

This provided an opportunity for Obi Toppin and Miles McBride, making their first career starts, to show what they can do in a prime-time role. And what it mostly showed is that the Knicks still need their veterans.

Struggling to find any offensive production without their two primary playmakers, the Knicks fell to the young and rebuilding Thunder, 95-80, at the Paycom Center.

Randle has struggled to regain his 2020-21 form this season, confounding his staunchest supporters. For his critics, this absence presents an opportunity.

Randle led the NBA in minutes per game last season and ranks 14th even through his problems this season, so there has been little chance to see what Toppin can be.

Toppin, the high-flying lottery pick now in his second season, has had little opportunity to actually fly on the court. His soaring finishes on lobs and his between-the-legs dunks may get him on the highlight reels, but his minutes have remained sparse as he waits for time behind Randle.

On this night, he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, scoring five points and shooting 1-for-4 in 27:19. He had seven rebounds.

McBride, who excelled defensively in Detroit on Wednesday even as he didn’t score a point, could not generate any offense for the team on this night. RJ Barrett was the lone offensive force, scoring 26 points.

The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 23 points, shot 18-for-43 from beyond the arc. The Knicks were 8-for-41.

Down nine to start the fourth quarter, the Knicks got a quick three-pointer from Kevin Knox and another from Immanuel Quickley. But that was all they had as OKC ran off 10 straight points.

Even with the NBA reducing the requirements for a player to return to action from health and safety protocols, Randle remains in quarantine alone on the road for at least the remainder of this road trip, presenting the first chances for Toppin.

"Obviously when you lose players like that, you don’t replace them individually," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You have to do it collectively. You have to understand what goes into winning. The big thing I would say is the defense and the rebounding, keeping our turnovers down. That responsibility falls upon everybody. If we do that, it’s going to put us in position to win. I think we’re trending in the right direction in terms of our defense; we’ve got to continue to work on it.

"Then just understand what your job is. Go in there and do your job. No one’s going to be Julius. They just have to go in there, play to their strengths, cover up their weaknesses and help us execute."

What the Knicks will get in this extended look remains to be seen.

Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists but has struggled with his shooting (41.7% overall, 32.8% from three-point range), playing far below last season's performance offensively and looking listless on the other end.

Toppin has remained a work in progress — a visible burst of energy every time he steps on the floor but with none of the versatility that Randle provides. Toppin has shot 21.6% from beyond the arc this season and hands out one assist per game. His defense has improved, but he still is prone to mistakes that set Thibodeau off.

Still, whatever the reason — injury, illness or new faces alongside him — the Knicks are 22.3 points per 100 possessions worse with Randle on the court, a figure amplified by the numbers with Toppin on the court, nearly a complete opposite of Randle’s figures. Randle’s plus/minus is a minus-137 this season. Entering Friday, the Knicks were a plus-123 with Toppin on the floor. In a starting role with more minutes, will that continue? Not on this night.