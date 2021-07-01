Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, after contributing as Knicks rookies this past season, were named as members of the USA Select Team which will train and scrimmage with the USA National Team in Las Vegas this month.

"It’s an honor to be selected for the USA Select Team," Toppin said on the team website. "It’s an opportunity for me to get out to Vegas and play against the best players in the world, guys like [Kevin Durant], Khris Middleton, Kevin Love, Dame Lillard, all those guys that are on the USA team. Can’t wait to get out there and help them prepare to go to Tokyo and win a gold medal."

While Quickley emerged early in the season as a key piece to the team’s turnaround, Toppin, who was selected No. 7 overall, came on late in the season and helped in the postseason. With both joining the Select Team the Knicks are one of four teams with two players included in the mix.

The inclusion on this squad, which helps train the national team, can also lead to a future with the team that heads to the Olympics. Fifteen Select Team players, including seven who will play for the United States in Tokyo later this summer, have gone on to represent the U.S. in Olympic play.

"Truly a blessing and an honor to be invited to the USA select team in Vegas, helping those guys compete for a gold medal in Tokyo," Quickley told the team website. "It’s going to be a truly great experience for me just to go against the greatest players in the world — Dame, Jrue [Holiday], some of those guys. Looking forward to improving my game, competing against the best and just helping USA get better. So great to be a part of the USA family."

--