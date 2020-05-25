Just three days after revealing that he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, Patrick Ewing is back home and recovering.

Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing Jr., tweeted Monday afternoon that Ewing is out of the hospital and on the mend.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote on Twitter. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The 57-year-old Ewing tested positive for the coronavirus and wrote Friday that he hoped by disclosing the illness he would help others to understand the seriousness and risk.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in the statement Friday. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

According to the statement Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

While a handful of players have been revealed to have tested positive and some came forward, including Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant, some of the other positive tests have only been revealed in number of affected staff or players rather than identifying players.

Ewing played 15 seasons for the Knicks before being traded after the 1999-2000 season, finishing his career two seasons later. He served as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Bobcats before getting a chance at a head coaching job at his alma mater, where he has guided the Hoyas for the last three seasons.