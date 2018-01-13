Tim Hardaway Jr. brought some things to the Knicks that they had been missing while he was rehabbing from a stress injury in his lower left leg.

He added energy and a much-needed perimeter presence.

The Knicks attempt the fewest three-pointers in the league, but they took 24 on Friday and made 12. The Knicks made at least 12 threes in just one of the 20 games Hardaway missed, and attempted 24 of them just twice. But they had breakdowns in other areas in their 118-108 loss at Minnesota on Friday, leading to their ninth loss in 11 games.

Still, the best news to come out of the game for the Knicks was how Hardaway played. He showed little rust, made 4 of 8 three-pointers and scored 16 points in 25 minutes off the bench. The Knicks played faster and Hardaway’s presence helped spread the floor.

Now the Knicks believe they can start putting some wins together in the second half of the season because they’re whole.

“For sure,” Hardaway said. “Just looking at teams, for instance, the Miami Heat last year. They were in the same situation and they ended up having the best record after the All-Star break. We’re not there yet. At the same time, we are definitely a team that competes night in and night out.”

The Knicks (19-23) are a team that needs to win some of these games or this season will end up looking eerily and disappointingly similar to the last two.

They were 20-21 at the midpoint two years ago, and went 12-29 the rest of the way. Last season, after starting 16-13, they were 18-23 at the midpoint and went 13-28 the second half.

This season the Knicks started 17-14, then were 19-22 at the midpoint. The Knicks opened the second half with a loss. There is a definite pattern. They’re four games below .500 for the first time this year and continuing a critical stretch of the season.

After playing host to New Orleans on Sunday, the Knicks begin a seven-game road trip in Brooklyn. From there, they play at Memphis, Utah, the Lakers, the Warriors, Denver and Phoenix. The Knicks are 4-15 on the road, but they’ve played better lately and believe they’re ready for a breakthrough with Hardaway back in the lineup.

“He’s going to do everything he can to help us get back on track,” said Kristaps Porzingis, who should see less defensive attention with Hardaway back.

Only five of the next seven road opponents are above .500. But the Knicks are 0-3 this season against the Bulls, who have the sixth worst record in the league. All three losses were without Hardaway though.

“The mood that we have now is based off those close, tough losses that we had — three times to Chicago, Detroit, Miami — those kind of games,” Porzingis said. “Those are tough ones to lose, especially Chicago three times so close. But we’re right there.”

If the Knicks can’t win some of these games, they could be very active heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline. They’re already starting to make changes.

The Knicks waived veteran guard Ramon Sessions on Saturday. On Sunday they will sign 25-year-old Trey Burke to fill the roster spot. They don’t have a point guard who can get into the paint and create shots for himself and his teammates. The Knicks hope Burke, who is playing for their G-League team in Westchester, can add that.

For now, though, coach Jeff Hornacek will have to continue to work Hardaway back into the rotation and gradually increase his minutes. Hornacek also has to figure out how to use Michael Beasley, who averaged 16.6 points with Hardaway out.

Teams have had difficulty stopping Beasley — he scored 13 points in 16 minutes Friday — but he and Porzingis haven’t played well off each other. Hornacek believes Beasley’s best position is power forward so he often puts him there when Porzingis gets a rest.

“We’re going to have to take a look at that,” Hornacek said. “If we want to push the ball up the court and kind of keep that style there’s going to be games where we need him to score for us. There are days that it’s going to be Lance [Thomas]. That’s what we were doing early in the season.”

The Knicks also were winning more then. If they don’t get back to that, they could have a familiar finish to this season.