CHICAGO – Knicks general manager Scott Perry said there still is no timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from a torn left ACL.

Perry said the Knicks would know better late summer August when Porzingis might come back.

“I don’t think there’s a determination to be made,” Perry said. “Six, seven months out, you have a better chance to have a better time window.

“You talk to most medical doctors, you really can’t pinpoint how many months it’s going to be. [You have] a better estimate six, seven months out after surgery is completed. So who knows when that will be?”

Last month, Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan didn’t rule out the possibility that Porzingis would be out for the season after the Knicks’ franchise player suffered the injury on Feb. 6.