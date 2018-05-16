TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

No timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from ACL injury

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks is

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks is helped off the court after an injury in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

CHICAGO – Knicks general manager Scott Perry said there still is no timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from a torn left ACL.

Perry said the Knicks would know better late summer August when Porzingis might come back.

“I don’t think there’s a determination to be made,” Perry said. “Six, seven months out, you have a better chance to have a better time window.

“You talk to most medical doctors, you really can’t pinpoint how many months it’s going to be. [You have] a better estimate six, seven months out after surgery is completed. So who knows when that will be?”

Last month, Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan didn’t rule out the possibility that Porzingis would be out for the season after the Knicks’ franchise player suffered the injury on Feb. 6.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Mets place Cespedes on DL with right hip strain
Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after Tesoriero’s consistency in goal key for Stony Brook
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets Batting ninth seems to be working for Rosario
Mets outfielder Juan Lagares follows through on a Mets rout Blue Jays as bats come alive
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Blue Rieber: Could Eiland’s comments motivate staff?
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers during the first Yankees game vs. Nationals suspended tied at 3