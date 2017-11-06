Kristaps Porzingis’ preseason goals of leading the Knicks to the playoffs, being an All-Star, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year Awards don’t seem as farfetched now.

Porzingis hasn’t mentioned it, but MVP has been associated with his name.

Granted, only 11 percent of the season is complete, but Porzingis has 100 percent of the NBA’s attention with his torrid start.

Porzingis scored a career-best 40 points in Sunday’s come-from-behind victory over Indiana, the Knicks’ fifth in six games. He was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

He’s second in the league in scoring (30.2 points), third in blocks (2.2), first in usage rate (35.5) and fifth in Player Efficiency Rating (28.6). That metric measures a player’s effectiveness per minute. To put it in perspective, only Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis have higher PERs.

Porzingis’ 272 points are the most ever by a Knick through the team’s first nine games of a season. He’s making an early case for the three individual honors he craves as well as MVP, and has the upstart Knicks (5-4) playing inspired basketball and believing they can make an unexpected playoff run.

“He’s scratching the surface right now,” Courtney Lee said. “He’s still got a lot of room to improve and that’s the scary thing about him. He’s having fun and he’s showing that he’s capable of doing it. He’s solidifying that he wants to be an All-Star and everybody on this team, we support that.

“We’re trying to make it easy on him and trying to help him as much as possible. But he’s doing some special stuff right now.”

Jeff Hornacek was asked if he’s surprised at what Porzingis is done. “Not anymore,” he replied.

Every game, the 7-3 Porzingis is doing something that makes you scratch your head or raise your eyebrows. He’s only 22 and this is his first time being the focal point of a team. Yet he’s making it look easy, as if he’s done it before.

“I’m very comfortable,” Porzingis said about being the Knicks’ go-to guy.

Porzingis has many people to thank for that, but two of them are no longer with the Knicks — Carmelo Anthony and former president Phil Jackson.

His first two seasons, Porzingis watched and learned from Anthony — how he handled the pressures of being the franchise player in the locker room and how he dealt with facing multiple defenses and still make shots or plays.

Jackson, who drafted Porzingis, helped motivate his former player in April when he said he didn’t think he was ready to carry a team. Porzingis put in extra work over the summer to prove Jackson wrong and prove he could be the NBA’s next big thing.

Porzingis indeed is carrying the Knicks. He led them from 19 points down with just under 14 minutes remaining Sunday, and outscored Indiana by himself, 24-17. In the Knicks’ five wins, Porzingis is averaging 35.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocks, while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

Almost all of Porzingis’ stats are up from last season. He said it’s because he has the ball in his hands more and his offseason work prepared him for a bigger role.

“I’m getting more looks, I’m getting more opportunities to score and be the focal point of our offense, and that helps a lot,” Porzingis said. “But also it starts from practices, from training camp, just showing that I can be that guy and I can be aggressive and I need the ball and I can help the team.

“I’m happy that the things I worked on this summer and I got better at are showing now in the games.”

Thus far, Porzingis is taking 7.3 more shots a game than last season’s average. He’s also more than doubling his free-throw attempts per game: 7.7 this year compared to 3.8 last season. He’s shooting a better percentage from the field (50 compared to 45).

One number that’s down are his assists. But he had a huge one against Indiana when he was doubled during crunch time with the score tied. Instead of forcing the shot, Porzingis found rookie Frank Ntilikina, who buried the three-pointer with 1:33 to go to give the Knicks the lead for good.

“I’m just trying to make the right decision,” Porzingis said. “Whether it’s me being aggressive and attacking or passing the ball at the end like I did to Frank.

“I’m just playing ball. I’m just having fun. I’m just visualizing a lot of stuff. I’m thinking pregame how they’re going to play the defense. If there’s a double team coming, what am I doing and just visualizing a lot of stuff, how’s it going to happen. How physical they’re going to be with me, just a lot of little details that I go into and try to think before it happens and I think that’s helped me.”