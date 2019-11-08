DALLAS — When Frank Ntilikina joined the Knicks as a lottery pick in the summer of 2017 he arrived in New York thinking he was pairing with Kristaps Porzingis to provide an international duo, leading the team for years to come.

But Ntilikina struggled to get his opportunity and then Porzingis was removed from the equation, first by injury and then by the trade last season that sent the 7-foot-3 former franchise centerpiece to Dallas. So Friday night presents an odd meeting - the first time the two are in the starting lineup in the same game, even if it was now on opposing teams.

Ntilikina has been the subject of trade rumors himself as the Knicks looked to move him last season and then over the summer, unable to get back a return worth sending him away. So he wasn’t shocked when the Knicks pulled the trigger on the Porzingis deal.

“I guess it’s the business,” Ntilikina said. “My vets and my people got me aware of it. You don’t really know it until you go through it and have that experience. It’s the league. So many things happen and you got to be ready for everything.”

If it makes it an odd night for Ntilikina, it figures to be a crucial test for the Knicks. While Porzingis is finding his footing in Dallas after 20 months spent rehabilitating a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Mavericks are off to a solid start, entering Friday’s game in first place. The Knicks though, with the revamped roster pieced together in the wake of the trade, came stumbling in with an NBA-worst 1-7 record.

So if it is going to be a special event with Porzingis facing his former team for the first time, the Knicks need to ready because any chance for a win has already turned into a desperate pursuit.

“It’s a game,” Porzingis said. “I’m more focused on just playing my game. I haven’t been playing well in the last couple of games. I just want to get going, get back into my groove, no matter who it is against. It just happens to be against my old team.”

“The purpose is just winning,” Marcus Morris said. “I think that’ll be enough for us. He’s here now. We’re moving along with our team. That’s how it goes in this league. The fans feel some type of way - I got a lot of places that feel some type of way about me. It’s hard for me to speak on that.”

Morris said he would be tasked with trying to stop Porzingis. Having spent the last two seasons in Boston where the Celtics had been the first team to come up with a strategy that frustrated Porzingis, using smaller and stronger defenders. With few players able to match the 7-foot-3 Porzingis’s height, Boston head coach Brad Stevens first used Marcus Smart to guard Porzingis and then utilized the 6-foot-9 Morris.

“We’ve got good spirit," Morris said. “We are going to continue to fight. We just had practice yesterday, we cleaned up some things, got everybody on the same page. I just think we had a lot of stuff thrown at us at a time and we got away from what we do, that’s being physical, being tough and protecting the paint.

“What have we got, 74 games left? That’s unheard of. To drop your head right now, it’s not good for the team, not for the culture, but obviously there’s an urgency to win here in New York. I understand that, but there’s 10 new guys. It’s going to take some time. Once we get going I think it’s going to be really good for us. We can’t dwell on these losses because there are games constantly, constantly, so we’ve got to move on.”