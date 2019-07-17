One day after the Knicks announced the signing of Reggie Bullock they followed up with the announcement that he underwent surgery for a cervical disc herniation.

According to the team, Bullock underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a cervical disc herniation. The team plans to provide an update on his rehab and progress around the start of training camp in late September.

The back injury explained the sudden change in contract terms for Bullock, who had agreed almost as soon as the free-agent market opened to a two-year, $21 million contract. But after undergoing a physical the offer was withdrawn and the two sides began working on a contract that would account for Bullock missing part of the upcoming season and also would free up cap space for another deal, this one bringing Marcus Morris into the fold.

Bullock was then signed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal slotted into the team’s $4.8 million room exception with the second season a team option.

Last season Bullock played the most games In his six NBA seasons, 63, while splitting the year between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. He started 60 games, averaging 11.3 points. He missed eight of the final 10 games of the season with what was described at the time as a plantar fascia issue.