TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
SEARCH
84° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

New Knick Reggie Bullock undergoes surgery for cervical disc herniation

Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock attempts a

Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock attempts a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

One day after the Knicks announced the signing of Reggie Bullock they followed up with the announcement that he underwent surgery for a cervical disc herniation.

According to the team, Bullock underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a cervical disc herniation. The team plans to provide an update on his rehab and progress around the start of training camp in late September.

The back injury explained the sudden change in contract terms for Bullock, who had agreed almost as soon as the free-agent market opened to a two-year, $21 million contract. But after undergoing a physical the offer was withdrawn and the two sides began working on a contract that would account for Bullock missing part of the upcoming season and also would free up cap space for another deal, this one bringing Marcus Morris into the fold.

Bullock was then signed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal slotted into the team’s $4.8 million room exception with the second season a team option.

Last season Bullock played the most games In his six NBA seasons, 63, while splitting the year between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. He started 60 games, averaging 11.3 points. He missed eight of the final 10 games of the season with what was described at the time as a plantar fascia issue.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso obliterates a pitch 474 feet into Watch: Alonso crushes 474-foot HR
Justin Wright-Foreman will wear No. 3 with the Hofstra's Wright-Foreman signs deal with Jazz
Mets manager Mickey Callaway and second baseman Robinson Mets score 12 runs in last 3 innings in 4th win in row
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady follows through on a NFL win totals, odds for 2019
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield releases a pass for Mayfield takes shot at Giants fans in defense of Odell
Wilmer Font of the Mets delivers a pitch Mets trade Font to Jays for cash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search