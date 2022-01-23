It may not have felt like it and maybe the Knicks wouldn’t admit to it, but Sunday afternoon was a desperate time at Madison Square Garden.

In need of a win, in need of a solid performance from their stars, the Knicks got it and managed a 110-102 win over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden. An ovation rose from the crowd as the Knicks ran out the clock, protecting a less than perfect but still important win.

More than anything, the Knicks just needed a win after losing their last three games — all at the Garden. They now head to Cleveland for the second game of a back-to-back set and the trip continues on to Miami and Milwaukee. After returning home for Sacramento and Memphis, the Knicks depart on a five-game West Coast trip.

If the road trips could be a killer to whatever hopes the Knicks have as they entered the game sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, it is at home where the trouble has been mounting for the Knicks.

The Knicks are 11-10 on the road but entered this game with an 11-14 record at home. And maybe it’s not surprising that they have received a harsher reception on their home court than on the road.

Julius Randle’s silence after feuding with the Garden fans stretched to seven games before Sunday. But it was a friendly family crowd that filled the Garden for this afternoon weekend game and there were only alternating chants of "M-V-P" for Randle and RJ Barrett.

Still, there were odd signs. In the first quarter, while coach Tom Thibodeau had the team in front of him on the bench during a timeout, Randle was wandering on the other end of the court, then reaching into the crowd to talk with his family. Whatever was going on, it didn’t slow him on the court as he put forth an energetic 24-point, nine-rebound performance. Barrett led the Knicks with 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

But it wasn’t all good news for the Knicks on this day. In the third quarter, Mitchell Robinson got tangled up with L.A.’s Luke Kennard, turning his left ankle and suffering a sprain. He hobbled to the locker room and never returned to the game.

This was the third stop in an eight-game road trip for the Clippers, who took the court at 10 a.m. on their home time zone, and despite playing with a lineup that is without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they hung in with the Knicks just as they had in prior stops in Denver and Philadelphia.

The Knicks held a 101-94 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Barrett missed in the paint but fought for the rebound and fed Randle, who scored on a strong run to the rim. Barrett then found Evan Fournier in the corner for a three and the lead was up to 106-94.

The Knicks started the matinee on fire — at least after a brief speed bump. Randle turned the ball over 13 seconds in and then Fournier had a shot swatted into the seats. But Randle hit a three to start the scoring and Barrett and Fournier followed with three-pointers and the team built an 11-2 lead. The Knicks connected on 7 of 8 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and held a 39-31 lead.

The lead grew to as many as 13 in the second quarter, but the Knicks could not shake the Clippers, who closed the gap to 66-61 at the half behind 14 points from Reggie Jackson. Barrett led the Knicks in the first half with 17 points.

Cam Reddish made his first appearance with the Knicks, entering the game with 6.7 seconds left in the first quarter. He played 5:23 and scored two points.