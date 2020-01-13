The last time the Knicks faced the Bucks in Milwaukee, Mike Miller was an assistant coach.

But a lot has changed since then.

A 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Dec. 2 — followed by another blowout defeat to the Nuggets at home three days later — led to David Fizdale being fired and Miller being installed as interim coach.

New York has gone 7-11 since its Dec. 6 coaching change, including a surprising 124-121 victory over Miami on Sunday.

The Knicks (11-29) return to Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and are hopeful for a more competitive showing this time around. For that to happen, Miller believes his team needs to get off to a better start.

The Bucks also beat New York, 123-102, on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden. Milwaukee (35-6) has hit the halfway point of the 2019-20 campaign on a 70-win pace. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the charge.

“I think first-quarter defense is going to be big again, that we kind of try to keep them in check,” Miller said after practice on Monday. “They come at you so many different ways, there’s a reason they’re on pace to be a 70-win team. They’re playing for a championship, there’s no question. We need to be sharp and we need to be tight with our coverages and then we need to put both ends together. They’re a difficult team to score on.”

Youngsters RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox combined for 1-for-18 shooting on Dec. 2, with Barrett failing to record a bucket. However, Barrett and Knox both shined against the Heat.

Barrett (14.1 points per game) had 23 points in 40 minutes, while shooting 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. The 19-year-old rookie is shooting 59.8 percent from the charity stripe for the season, but increased that to 75.6 percent in his last 10 games.

“He doesn’t back down from competition,” Reggie Bullock said of Barrett. “He’s a strong kid for his age. When he gets downhill, he’s tough to stop. He’s going to have a bright future in this league.”

Knox (7.5 ppg), meanwhile, chipped in with 17 points in 20 minutes.

“Every single game [Mike has] told me to be aggressive,” Knox said on Sunday. “Today, the shots were falling. Got to the line a few times to get a rhythm. That kind of helped a lot to get some easy [points]. The next thing I know the jumper is falling. It’s something I have to consistently be able to do, get easy baskets to get me going.”

On the injury front, the Knicks will again be without Marcus Morris (sore neck), who will miss his fifth straight game. Morris remains day-to-day, Miller said. Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) is probable to return after missing the Heat contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. (strained left oblique) remains out, and there is still no timetable for his return. Mitchell Robinson (sprained left great toe) is also probable.

Notes: The Knicks signed forward Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract while waiving Ivan Robb, per reports.