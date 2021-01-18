In the closing minute Monday afternoon, when the game appeared to be slipping away from the Knicks, RJ Barrett got a hand in the passing lane, deflecting a pass from Aaron Gordon, and when Reggie Bullock tossed it ahead to him, he navigated his way to a fast-break layup that put the game safely in hand for the Knicks.

In his second season, Barrett has still struggled in some areas — three-point shooting remains a problem and he was 0-for-3 Monday. But he also had 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the 91-84 win over the Magic, and spearheaded a defensive effort from the Knicks that has limited the opposition to 75 and 84 points in back-to-back games. Barrett has averaged 20.3 points over the last four games, hitting 49.1% from the floor.

"His attitude’s been great. I think he’s in a really good place," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "At the beginning of the season people were talking about his shooting, but he was doing so many other things well for us. He was rebounding the ball well, he was making very good rim reads, he was high assists on most nights.

"And I really believe the shooting will come around. He’s put a lot of extra time into it. He’s in a good rhythm now. He has real good balance. I think the sky’s the limit. I think he’s learning as most young players do. But he can score a bunch of different ways and having the ability to put it on the floor, catch and shoot, play pick-and-roll, post up, run the floor, and when he moves without the ball that’s what makes him really, really tough to guard, I think."

Rivers dries up

Austin Rivers is struggling through a shooting slump, going 1-for-13 from the field over the last three games and 4-for-23 over the last four.