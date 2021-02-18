As the game was falling apart for the Knicks Wednesday night, Tom Thibodeau turned to his bench. It had produced a fast-paced attack of late, but as the game continued to get away from them, Thibodeau kept RJ Barrett out.

The former No. 3 overall pick didn’t get back in until there was 2:19 remaining and the Knicks were trailing the Magic by 17 points.

The hot-hand approach has been a familiar one for Thibodeau this season. But the odd part about Wednesday's game was the bench unit he had left in was anything but hot. Immanuel Quickley, who missed his first 11 shots of the game, played the entire fourth quarter. He didn't connect until he picked up a steal and a breakaway layup in the final minutes..

"We were in such a hole and you try to find a way out," Thibodeau said. "[Our bench] started to make a run and so that was basically it. I wanted to see where it could go once it got to 10 and it didn’t go anywhere."

The oddity is that Barrett — who the Knicks need as he presents the best available complement for a second option to Julius Randle — had been leading the NBA in minutes played earlier this season and this drop in minutes has not been just a one-night event.

"I can definitely do a better job of helping him out, keeping his confidence up," Randle said. "He’s always stayed confident. It’s one of those things: got to keep learning, keep growing, see what you can do better. I’ll help him out as well. He’ll be fine. He’ll be fine."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the Knicks' first 24 games, Barrett played less than 29 minutes just once — a 30-point win over the Celtics in which he was able to casually root on the bench players with the game far out of reach. In those 24 games, Barrett was averaging 17.8 points while playing 35.8 minutes.

But in the last six games he has exceeded 29 minutes just once, averaging 25.5 minutes per game. With the reduced minutes, his scoring has plummeted to just 6.9 points per game in that six-game span.

In the first four of those, it was understandable that he saw his minutes reduced as he shot just 26.8% from the floor. But Barrett has been productive offensively in the last two games, scoring 21 points against Atlanta and then contributing 15 points in 26 minutes Wednesday.

"Well, the depth is good. It’s a plus," Thibodeau said. "You get into games like [Wednesday] and it’s more you’re just searching. You get in a hole like we were, then you’re trying to find anything that can get you going. The group that was out there got going a little bit. Ideally you’d like to be playing from the lead. The thing that was a challenge, I thought the starters got us off to a decent start. The defense wasn’t good, but the offense was very good to start the game. And we had an 11-point lead and it dissipated very quickly. Then we’re scrambling the whole second half."

One thing that has been a constant for Thibodeau: Stressing that no matter the player, whatever lineup is working at the time is what he will be employing.

"Everyone has to sacrifice for the team," Thibodeau said. "So if the second group is playing better, there will be extended minutes there. And if not, as I mentioned, sometimes it’s the starters who are going to play more. In the end, it all will average out. You have to put the team first, you have to put winning first."