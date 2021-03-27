RJ Barrett has managed to step forward, showing an increasing maturity level game by game as the Knicks second option behind Julius Randle this season. But Saturday night with the Knicks facing a shorthanded, but still dangerous Milwaukee Bucks, Barrett was being counted on to be the first option.

The Knicks were without Julius Randle, who suffered a contused right thigh Thursday. Randle, in an All-Star season, had not missed a game to this point. While the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday the Knicks have sought a way to break through against the Eastern Conference front-runners, so with or without Randle they were intent on treating it as if it were full squads competing.

"That’s sort of the nature of the league this year," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You have to be ready for whoever is out there. They have a number of guys that are more than capable, who are very good three-point shooters. This is a team that has always been a high-volume three-point shooting team. you can never let your guard down. you have to be ready to go."

The Knicks were also without Reggie Bullock, who has been hampered by a sprained right ankle. For Barrett, the task presented an interesting challenge. The Knicks have not had to rely on him often, but Thursday when Randle was nursing the injury it fell to Barrett and an assortment of bench pieces to forge a comeback win against Washington.

You know, everybody can step up," Barrett said after that win. "We’ve got each other’s back."

Over the previous 13 games since a 1-for-9 struggle against Golden State, Barrett has put up 20.6 points per game on 50.3% shooting, including 42.2% from beyond the arc. The early-season struggles from long range have disappeared and his confidence has seemed to grow by leaps and bounds.

"As time goes on, experience can teach you a lot," Thibodeau said. "But understanding the NBA game, playing to his strengths, understanding what to look for, what his reads are, that comes, a lot of it is trial and error. you work on it in practice, you study film, you try to take advantage of all your strengths. He’s done that really well. His rim reads have been very good. He’s finishing a lot better through contact. He’s shooting the ball. He’s put a lot of extra work in. I love the way he’s progressing."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The game, whoever was playing, was important for the Knicks, who have hovered around .500, but to this point were unable to push more than one game over that number.

"Milwaukee is a great team," Immanuel Quickley said. "We have to respect that they’re a great team, but also come out with an edge. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing. The teams that have beat them come out with an edge, they come out with intensity and they just match their effort from the start of the game to the end. So that’s probably going to be the biggest thing."

Notes & quotes: According to a league source Knicks’ assistant coach Kenny Payne will not be leaving to take the head coaching job at DePaul University after interviewing in New York with the school during the Big East Tournament and then again Friday in Milwaukee . . . Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant also pulled out of talks with the University of Utah about their head coaching vacancy. "Our whole staff," Thibodeau said. "It’s not only Kenny. When you look at Mike [Woodson], Johnnie Bryant, Darren Erman, Andy Greer, and as I mentioned the other day, we have a terrific player development staff as well, obviously, I’m very pleased that they’re being recognized. All are very capable but I’m obviously pleased that they’re staying."