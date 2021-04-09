RJ Barrett has spoken openly about using the slight from last season when he was left off the NBA's first- and second-team All-Rookie teams. But when asked if he measures his progress against the two players selected ahead of him in the 2019 draft — Zion Williamson and Ja Morant — he took a pass.

"My game speaks for itself," Barrett said. "I mean, you can look at our numbers, You can look at our team’s success. It doesn’t really matter. As long as I keep getting better as a player I’ll be happy."

Morant, selected No. 2, one spot ahead of Barrett, was named Rookie of the Year last season, but his numbers aren’t that far off from Barrett's this season. Morant entered Friday’s game at Madison Square Garden averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 assists, but has struggled with his shooting from long range, hitting just 25.5% of three-point tries after connecting on 33.5% as a rookie.

Barrett entered the night averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and three assists per game, and after a slow start has connected on 38% of three-point attempts. While Morant is ahead on player efficiency rating, Barrett has pulled ahead in win shares (2.8 to 2.2).

One Knicks player looking forward to facing Morant for the first time was rookie Immanuel Quickley, another scoring point guard.

"I haven’t faced Ja Morant, but just on what we’ve seen, he’s a really good player," Quickley said. "He gets downhill, creates for his teammates, and he has that floater, as well. Definitely gonna be a good matchup for us and a test for myself against an athletic, scoring point guard."

No fatigue

While Derrick Rose noted that it took time for his conditioning to return after his bout with COVID-19, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that he has not based his minutes on conditioning issues, including Wednesday in Boston when he removed Rose and inserted Elfrid Payton with 2:40 remaining and the Knicks trailing by three.

"No, just the game," Thibodeau said. "Looking at matchups and what was going on in the game. We like the versatility of our team and the depth of our team. So we need everyone and we’ll continue to use everyone."