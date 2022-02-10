SAN FRANCISCO — If the morning was a disappointment for the Knicks, unable to swing a trade at the NBA trade deadline, the night wasn’t any better with the news Thursday that RJ Barrett was sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Barrett was at the Knicks morning shootaround receiving treatment and left the Chase Center in a walking boot, an indication that he likely could be sidelined for at least the remainder of the trip.

"It’s day to day," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It’s a sprained ankle."

Without Barrett the Knicks were expected to start rookie Quentin Grimes, who missed the previous two games with a sore left knee.

Shooting woes

Kemba Walker has managed to shoot at about the same percentage as he has throughout his career. But of late, as the Knicks have struggled so has he. While he is at 40.1% overall and 36.5% from three-point range for the season, he is shooting just 28.6% overall and 15% from three-point range over the last six games.

"Just missing," Walker said. "That’s it. Just missing, you know. That’s it. I’ve got to find the rhythm. That’s all I can really say.

"You just keep working, just keep shooting. Keep working on your jumper, try to find your rhythm. You’ve got to just try to see one or two fall in. But you know, it’ll come."

If he’s confident it will come for himself, he remains confident it will come for the team, too.

"We just haven’t been putting it together," he said. "Myself, I haven’t been playing really well to help the team as much. During the game, just some droughts we having during the game, some spurts we’ve been having that haven’t been going our way, but it’s been hurting us, as well. You gotta continue to go, continue to stay as positive as we can and try to put some wins together."