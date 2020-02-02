CLEVELAND — Early Saturday, when the rest of the Knicks were done with their morning shoot-around preparation for what would be one of the team’s most impressive wins of the season, RJ Barrett took the court with an assistant coach and began to work.

Still sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Barrett had watched the rest of his team play. And then he took the court and began to gingerly work out, moving carefully to avoid a setback in what he has said is the first injury to ever sideline him. He has already missed eight games and will certainly sit out Monday against the Cavaliers.

But Barrett, who has eagerly been awaiting the chance to rejoin the team, has something else to work his way back for. While the Knicks have struggled through a 14-36 season during which most of the games just seem like a slog to the next phase of a rebuild, Barrett has an invitation to the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. And he is anxious to get there.

“For sure, one of the things that I dreamed about,” Barrett said. “I’m very thankful. I feel very honored that I’m going to get the opportunity.”

Barrett was selected to play for the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge. The game will be held Feb. 14, giving Barrett less than two more weeks to get ready to be a part of it. He is optimistic but uncertain whether he can accomplish that,

“I have no clue yet,” Barrett said. “But I’m hopeful to try to do more stuff next week, trying to return to practice next week. Some days you feel good and you want to do more, but you’ve still got to go with the pace and go with the flow and just make sure that you’re fully 100 percent.

“I’ve heard your first ankle sprain, it’ll take a little time. As it happens more and more you get used to it. I guess it’s a couple of bumps in the road at the beginning.”

But he insisted that whether he can play or not he will head to Chicago to be a part of the weekend. “For sure, I’m going to go out there regardless.”

For the 19-year-old Barrett the season has been a learning experience, enduring his first time on a losing team. He is averaging 14.1 points and just before he suffered the injury had begun to show glimpses of the player the Knicks hoped they had gotten with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He averaged 19 points per game in the last six games before getting hurt, shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

“I felt like I was starting to figure out things a little bit more, figuring out how teams were going to play me,” Barrett said. “It was a little tough. But I know I have a lot more years to go.”

The one thing that hurts Barrett is that his teammate, center Mitchell Robinson, was not selected to play in the game.

“That’s a tough one, especially for the USA team,” Barrett said. “It’s so many people competing for certain spots and it’s hard to not see him out there because he’s such a great talent. But he’s going to keep working and prove people wrong.

“Man, if people see the things he can do every day it’s just ridiculous. He’s such an athletic freak. There’s not really many seven-footers that are running like he is."