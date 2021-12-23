The Knicks are (partially) back.

After losing seven players to a COVID-19 outbreak, and Derrick Rose to ankle surgery that will keep him out for about eight weeks, the team announced Thursday that both RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Obi Toppin cleared the protocols Wednesday, leaving just four more players on the list.

Both Toppin and Grimes were available to play off the bench for the Knicks’ game against the Wizards Thursday evening. Barrett still needed to condition more, coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Toppin is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over 26 games this season, while Grimes is averaging 3.9 points and 1.0 rebound over 13. Barrett should provide a more substantial boost when he finally gets the OK to play. He’s missed the last five games, while Grimes has missed four. Toppin was able to get some conditioning work in on Wednesday, Thibodeau added.

"I think preparation is one of their biggest strengths," he said. "There’s a big learning curve for new guys coming into the league and then, there was a setback with them being out and now they’ve got to get up to speed again. But they’re guys that work extremely hard, so you take it day by day. I think that’s what everyone is doing right now in the league."

Kevin Knox (four games missed), Miles McBride (three games), Nerlens Noel (one game) and Immanuel Quickley (three games) remain in health and safety protocols as the NBA continues to grapple with large numbers of infections, along with postponements.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Obviously, it’s been constant change for not only us but the entire league.," Thibodeau said. "One of the strengths of our club last year was obviously was the bench and it was again this year. So, we haven’t been able to get to that [while players have been sitting]. Anytime you have guys out, it’s an opportunity for other guys to get in there and get it done, so it’s been very encouraging to see guys step up and play well. Obviously, the most important thing is the team winning and that’s what we have to focus on."

The Knicks bench is sixth in the league in scoring (38.7) but have only managed 34 points total off the bench over the last two games. It doesn’t mean they’ve been wholly unsuccessful, though. Going into Thursday, the Knicks were 3-2 in the five games since the outbreak first started – just ahead of their Dec. 12 game against the Bucks. They’ve had a few standout performances in that stretch, including Mitchell Robinson’s 14 rebounds, three blocks and 17 points against the Pistons on Tuesday, their first home win in six attempts. The Knicks faced the Wizards sporting a 6-10 record at home. And, despite recent success, they were still mired in an ugly stretch where they’ve gone 3-7.

"Obviously, it’s important to play well at home and we know we’ll be tested, and we’ve got to be ready to go," Thibodeau said. "The same things go into winning, play strong on both sides of the ball."