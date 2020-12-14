Sunday night Tom Thibodeau and his young Knicks’ squad got a dose of reality, coming face to face with many of their flaws and weaknessesas they fell to the Detroit Pistons in their second preseason game.

The Knicks struggled with the problems that were evident last season as the team - mediocre defense, subpar playmaking and an inability to live outside the three-point line where the game has shifted in recent years. And maybe the one bright spot was the play of last year’s lottery pick, RJ Barrett.

On Instagram Monday Barrett posted an ad he’s featured in for the Knicks new season - working late at night on his shooting as a security guard falls asleep while waiting out the workout. Is there any truth in the advertising? Time will tell, but the Knicks better hope so.

The Knicks need bright spots, players to build around under Thibodeau, and Barrett remains the best chance. He is just 20 years old, but his rookie season did not project stardom. He was unable to even secure a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie squad after being taken third overall behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

After starting the preseason by missing his first six shots Friday night he recovered to finish 7-for-16 overall, scoring 15 points in a win. Sunday he was 10-for-17 shooting and led the Knicks with 25 points.

"It’s a little slower," Barrett said of entering his second season after the rookie campaign was cut short when the season was halted on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I’m a little more comfortable, kind of know what to expect a little more. You kind of know how certain teams, certain coaches, what their schemes are going to be."

One part of that scheme may be to pack the paint and let the Knicks shoot. The team has struggled from outside the arc, shooting 5-for-23 as a team Friday and 8-for-33 Sunday. Reggie Bullock was 1-for-7 from three-point range Sunday and Obi Toppin was 1-for-6.

Barrett has been a part of that going 0-for-4 Friday and 1-for-5 Sunday from long range. The 25 points he finished with was certainly something to grow on, but the Knicks also need someone to pose a threat and space the floor. The Pistons, after seeing the Knicks struggles Friday, went to a zone defense at times and dared the Knicks to shoot.

"Yeah, I’m not worried about it," Barrett said. "I’ve just got to play basketball. If the shots there, take it. Like I said, I’ve been trying to make the right read, the right plays. I’m not worried about it at all."

Said Thibodeau, "We look at all the shots that we take and so when the defense does collapse and you kick it out and you make the proper rim read those are rhythm shots. So i think we made five threes in the first game. We made eight [Sunday]. When you see the zone you’re going to get more threes. It’s something we have to continue to work on. I think we have guys that are capable of making [threes] and we’re going to continue to work on it."

Notes & quotes: The Knicks will open their home preseason schedule Wednesday against the Cavaliers and announced Monday that no media will be allowed in to either of the upcoming preseason games - citing COVID-19 risks and the safety of staff members. Fans already are banned from attending due to New York State regulations. The media move is an option chosen by the team - one of just two teams so far to make this decision.