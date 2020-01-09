SALT LAKE CITY — A year ago, RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson headlined the biggest show in basketball, two stars on a Duke team that was a television event and a cover story everywhere they went. And not surprisingly, when the NBA Draft was held in the summer, Williamson went first to the New Orleans Pelicans and Barrett was grabbed by the Knicks with the third overall pick.

But as the Knicks ready to host the Pelicans Friday at Madison Square Garden, the rookie campaigns have not led to instant success and stardom as some might have expected. And just like every other game so far this season, Williamson is expected to be watching from the side.

Barrett has had to endure a harsh learning curve. He's been a starter from day one, but is a part of a Knicks team that has staggered to a 10-27 record and already dismissed his first coach. And that is an enviable position for Williamson, who has yet to make his debut as he works his way through a torn meniscus in his right knee.

“It’s a struggle, yeah,” Barrett said Wednesday night after the Knicks finished off a winless four-game road trip with a one-sided loss to the Utah Jazz. “We keep in touch from time to time, just pick each other’s brains a little bit. The one thing I like is that he’s happy. He doesn’t get too down on himself. He knows he has a long career ahead of him.”

It is a sentiment that could apply to both of them, with Williamson waiting for a healthy return and Barrett hoping for better days for the team. Barrett is one of the few players on the Knicks not likely to be sweating out the Feb. 6 trade deadline, meaning the roster he is finding his place on could be altered in the coming weeks.

While he attended powerhouse high school and college programs, Barrett has entered a Knicks franchise which already has changed coaches, and there is a very real possibility that his teammates could be changing and the front office shifting by summer. But as he learns his way through the league, the one trait to emerge has been an ability to persevere through the hard times.

“I’m chilling. To be honest, I kind of learned the game is going to be the way it is,” Barrett said. “You can’t force it. You can’t get too down, can’t get too high. Have to stay even-keeled every game. So that’s what I try to do. I’ve been more poised, more calm, and it’s working a little better for me.”

Barrett is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds this season, struggling at times with his shooting (39.1 percent). He bookended the Knicks' four-game road trip with 3-for-10 performances, but against the Clippers he had 24 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field, then recovered from a foul-troubled slow start against the Lakers to score 15 of his 19 points in the second half. And his free throw line struggles have gotten better — after shooting 44.8 percent from the line in his first 11 games, he has shot 68.5 percent since, including 77.8 percent in his last nine games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He remains confident that things will get better for the Knicks and for Williamson.

“I hate seeing him hurt,” Barrett said. “I hate not seeing him be able to play the game he loves. At the same time, we’re 19. So he has a long career ahead of him. At this point really I just want him to continue to get better and get healthy and not try to rush back. Just come back when he’s ready.”