LAS VEGAS — It was a Summer League game. You could just keep telling yourself that as you wonder why the crowd — a capacity crowd — was on its feet, cheering wildly at every pregame dunk, recording every moment of the warmups. NBA stars sauntered out of the steamy heat outside and into courtside seats.

The Knicks may not find themselves in a lot of meaningful games this season, but this time, with Zion Williamson making his NBA Summer League debut and doing it against his college teammate, friend and the No. 3 pick in the draft, RJ Barrett, just added to the allure.

Although unofficially a Knick still with free agent deals not allowed to completed until Saturday afternoon, Julius Randle was on hand. LeBron James was a spectator. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball were in the house, along with DeMar DeRozen.

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick, a selection that there wasn’t a hint of doubt about as the draft approached. And for Barrett, there was little doubt where he would land once the lottery set the draft order. He wanted to be in New York and worked out only for the Knicks, refusing a workout with the Grizzlies, who had the No. 2 pick and were set on Ja Morant.

The two friends have taken to their new homes and the NBA Summer League schedule maker provided this stage for the first meeting — a packed Thomas and Mack Arena, the 17,500 seats sold out with tickets reportedly going for as much as $400 on the secondary market and the game televised as the showcase of ESPN’s opening night coverage in primetime.

While it might not have been an NBA roster, Barrett has spent the last five years playing on teams that were stocked with talent that could overshadow almost anyone. At Montverde Academy he said there were six players who are now either in or bound for the NBA and his one year at Duke included not only Williamson, but Cam Reddish, who was selected No. 10 overall by the Hawks.

“I just feel like we are on TV every game,” Barrett said last month. “Everybody was watching us. Everybody knew who we were. Just playing at Duke itself, I’m just ready for everything. I love the biggest stage and I love the challenge.”

As the trio jockeyed for draft positioning Barrett insisted there was no jealousy among the trio, no fighting over roles.

“It was the best year of my life basketball wise,” he said. “To play with him and with Cam, those guys are such great guys. They’re better people than they are basketball players. We just had a great relationship.

“When my brother is doing great, why am I going to be jealous? Why am I going to be mad? There was no need. Everybody is trying to sit here like I wasn’t killing. We both did well. I’m just happy the team was winning.”

While they remain friends, they now are on opposite sides as competitors — for this night and in the long run for the rookie of the year award.

“I’m not going to say that I don’t want it,” Barrett said. “I’m definitely going for rookie of the year for sure, it’s going to be a battle. But I’m confident enough that I can get it.”

Notes & quotes: Mitchell Robinson was chosen to be part of the Select Team that will play with Team USA under head coach Gregg Popovich … Henry Ellenson left the Knicks' Summer League team for personal reasons.