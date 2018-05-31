TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks’ Ron Baker picks up player option for next season, sources say

Knicks guard Ron Baker brings the ball up

Knicks guard Ron Baker brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Ron Baker has picked up his $4.5-million player option for next season, according to league sources.

This was the expected outcome for Baker, who only appeared in 29 games last season. He had season-ending shoulder surgery in February.

The Knicks signed Baker to a two-year, $8.9-million contract last summer. The undrafted guard out of Wichita State has averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 assists in 81 games in his two NBA seasons. But the Knicks like Baker’s toughness and defensive intensity.

Two other Knicks have decisions to make on player options. Enes Kanter has an $18.6-million player option for next season, and Kyle O’Quinn a $4.2-million option. Both players have said they want to remain with the Knicks.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

