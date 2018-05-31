Ron Baker has picked up his $4.5-million player option for next season, according to league sources.

This was the expected outcome for Baker, who only appeared in 29 games last season. He had season-ending shoulder surgery in February.

The Knicks signed Baker to a two-year, $8.9-million contract last summer. The undrafted guard out of Wichita State has averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 assists in 81 games in his two NBA seasons. But the Knicks like Baker’s toughness and defensive intensity.

Two other Knicks have decisions to make on player options. Enes Kanter has an $18.6-million player option for next season, and Kyle O’Quinn a $4.2-million option. Both players have said they want to remain with the Knicks.