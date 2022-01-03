With COVID and injuries still wreaking havoc on their roster the Knicks made a trade Monday that could precipitate an assortment of roster moves.

The Knicks were part of a three-team trade, first reported by ESPN, that sent Rajon Rondo to Cleveland. The Knicks received guard Denzel Valentine, $1.1 million and the draft rights to a pair of players not expected to play in the NBA — Brad Newley and Wang Zhelin — for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, who was drafted by the team in 2014.

While the deal will provide the Knicks with a cash payment and a roster spot once they, as expected, waive Valentine, it triggered a number of other moves. The team signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day hardship contract. And to complete the trade the Knicks waived forward Wayne Selden, who has a contract that would become fully guaranteed on Jan. 7.

Selden played in only three games with the Knicks, totaling 19 minutes. Arcidiacono will take his place immediately, giving the team another guard with Derrick Rose out for at least another month while rehabilitating from ankle surgery and Kemba Walker sitting out the last two games with what the club called a sore right knee.

Arcidiacono spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, starting 36 games. The former Villanova guard was playing with Maine in the G League, where he has connected on 11 of 25 three-point attempts in six games, averaging 12.7 points and 8.0 assists.

With the trade complete, the Knicks are expected to announce that Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims have been cleared out of health and safety protocols.