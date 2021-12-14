The shot went up and there seemed little doubt that it was going to be the one, the record-setting three-point field goal for Steph Curry to make him the NBA’s all-time leader in threes. And the fans crowded into Madison Square Garden, a decidedly loud and large contingent in place to chronicle their presence in history cheering wildly and standing every time that Curry touched the ball.

When it went through the net, passing Ray Allen for the record, Golden State took a foul to stop play and coach Steve Kerr called a timeout, allowing time for the pageantry to honor the moment and the tears to flow. It was a solemn and emotional moment, not one marked with a comical "Bing Bong" soundbite, the majesty of the Garden on display for a moment.

But once the festivities were over the Knicks had to face the realities of their own predicament. The Garden was packed to capacity, but fans were here to witness history from Curry, not cheer for a free-falling Knicks squad. With COVID stripping them of three players from their roster the Knicks didn’t have enough to hold off Golden State, falling 105-96 Tuesday night.

It was often Curry, who finished with 22 points, delivering the dagger, but there were an assortment of cuts delivered from nearly every player that Kerr ran out on the floor. And for the shorthanded Knicks there just wasn’t enough to match him. The loss was the Knicks' seventh in their last eight games and dropped them to 12-16.

When he entered the game late in the third quarter with Golden State clinging to a three-point lead, Curry immediately hit a running bank shot. And then they did everything wrong on the next possession — Jonathan Kuminga passing up an open layup to kick out to the corner to Andre Iguodala, who hit the side of the backboard with a three-point attempt. But the ball kicked back to Iguodala, who fired it out to Curry. And predictably, Curry drained a 27-foot, three-point field goal for a 69-61 lead, part of a 13-1 run. Golden State took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead stretched to 12 in the fourth quarter and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was left to throw up his hands in frustration over and over as defensive lapses and ill-advised shots let the game slip away. Julius Randle had 31 points, 25 coming in the second half, but there was little help. Alec Burks, back after missing Sunday’s game for the birth of his son, was 4-for-15 shooting. Evan Fournier was 1-for-5 — 0-for-4 beyond the arc.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Despite the hype surrounding Curry’s chase of the record and the long pause in play for him to absorb the accolades from the crowd and for his father, long-time NBA standout Dell Curry, to come out of the stands for a hug and to take the record-setting ball from him, the Knicks managed to hang in, tied at 24-24 after the first quarter and they took a 48-47 lead into halftime.

It was an impressive showing as the Knicks did it shorthanded, missing three players to NBA health and safety protocols and at times inserted little-used rookie Miles McBride, who got his most substantial minutes of the season with the added task of chasing Curry and the rest of the dangerous Golden State sharpshooters.

It was about 90 minutes before game time and Thibodeau was asked a simple question: Who is starting in the nationally-televised game against Golden State? "I haven’t decided," Thibodeau said with a smile. And it’s not unusual for him to hold his cards close to his vest, seeking any sort of advantage, even the slightest edge he can get.

But on this night maybe he wasn’t wrong. Saturday the Knicks revealed that Obi Toppin was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Sunday morning RJ Barrett joined him on the COVID-19 list. And Tuesday morning it was Quentin Grimes sidelined, who had just gotten his first career start in place of Barrett.

For a team that has been in free fall lately, losing six of their last seven games entering Tuesday night’s game, Thibodeau is searching for some sort of continuity and stability. And unlike last season when the Knicks were able to dodge these sort of situations, right now it is a scramble every day to figure out who is available. Even Knicks legend and the tam’s long-time color analyst on MSG Network, Walt Frazier, has been placed in health and safety protocols.

"I think we’re all hopeful it was getting better," Thibodeau said of the COVID struggles that shut down the NBA two seasons ago and then had teams playing in empty arenas for much of last season. "You’re watching it. Our medical staff has been fantastic. They’ve been talking to us all year about don’t let your guard down, there’s more coming. You try to take every precaution possible with the masks, six feet apart, all that stuff. But it is what it is and we all have to deal with it."