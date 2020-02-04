TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Mills out as Knicks team president, source confirms

Knicks president Steve Mills addresses the media during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on May 8. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
The Knicks are parting ways with team president Steve Mills, according to a league source.

Mills presided over a failed rebuild that sees the team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 15-36 record.

General manager Scott Perry is expected to remain in his current position for the foreseeable future, the source said.

ESPN reported Knicks owner James Dolan will pursue Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who is under contract through the 2020-21 season.

A Roosevelt native, Mills spent much of two decades working for the NBA in various executive positions before taking a position with Madison Square Garden in 2003. He left MSG in 2009 but returned to work for the Knicks in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager. He was promoted to team president in 2017 when Perry was announced as general manger.

The move comes two days before the league's trade deadline. The Knicks have several players drawing interest around the league. Marcus Morris, 30, is averaging nearly 20 points per game and is on a one-year, $15 million contract. Allonzo Trier, Reggie Bullock and Julius Randle have also come up in trade talks.

